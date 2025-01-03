Your Tarot Reading For Friday, January 3

Today’s tarot card is the Eight of Cups. It shows someone leaving on a trip all by their lonesome, and it’s here to remind you that it’s more than OK to do things on your own. In fact, it’s one of the best life hacks there is — and it could even be your theme for 2025.

Think about it. Have you ever wanted to see a movie, grab dinner, or go on vacation but none of your pals would nail down plans? When you wait around for others it often means missing out on the fun. Cut to you sitting at home on a Friday night with nothing to do or putting off a vacation just because your friend is flakey.

It sounds tough, especially if you’re shy or introverted, but this card is all about being brave and doing what you want to do no matter what. Go eat dinner by yourself. See that movie on your own. Book a solo weekend getaway. While it’s always fun to have your crew along for the ride, going by yourself is a great way to check things off your bucket list. Try it today and see how it feels.

This is also the perfect mindset to have if you’re currently on the lookout for a new friend group. If you think you can only have fun when you’re with other people, think again! The Eight of Cups is a sign to take yourself on a date. Go to a bookstore. Get coffee. Spend the evening at an art gallery. Don’t let the fear of being seen alone prevent you from living your life.

In a tarot reading, the Eight of Cups can also signify moving on from less-than-ideal situations. If you feel like you’re being dragged down by a person, place, or thing, this is your cue to walk away.

Protect your emotions by turning your back on what no longer serves you and making plans to leave. It might seem lonely or sad at first, but let yourself be drawn forward by all the amazing things on the horizon, symbolized here by the mountains.

The start of the new year is the perfect time to see this card. If you’ve officially had it, then it might resonate even more. Take a bold step off the beaten path today and you’re likely to love the feeling.