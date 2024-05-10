Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, May 10

Happy Friday! Communication flows through the first half of the day, so take care of any lingering work emails for the week in the morning and start hitting up friends to make weekend plans.

If you’re socializing in the early evening, going into things with a cool and detached vibe is helpful, as people’s true feelings and intentions may not be so easy to read. But after dinnertime, the moon shifts into sensitive Cancer, setting the perfect tone for a late-night heart-to-heart or some cozy takeout on the couch.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Putting your fears and feelings into words can be an effective way to heal what hurts. If you have a chance to talk through something that’s been weighing on your heart, now’s the time to take it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Money is a sensitive topic, and while you may not want to bring it up at the dinner table, there’s a right time for everything — and the time is probably now. What financial endeavors do you need to sit down and sort out the details of?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Embrace your inner ringleader and reignite the group chat ahead of the weekend. Your friends will be grateful to follow your lead and some social time to take your mind off work tonight is just what the cosmic doctor ordered.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You’re tuned into your intuition and picking up on lots of signs and signals, but reading too much into subtle energy clues could drive you crazy. Lay low today, but look forward to a burst of energy tonight that'll make you feel more like yourself.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Who’s the wisest person you know? Today’s a great day to reach out to someone you respect for a bit of sage advice — because while your heart probably knows what’s right, sometimes it takes a village to help us realize it.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Passive aggressive vibes can be avoided today if you’re willing to open up and talk things through. Whether you’re dealing with a random misunderstanding or an ongoing tension, being direct and honest is the best course of action.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

What are some ways you can spice things up in your relationships? If you’re feeling stagnant or craving something outside your usual routine, make plans to try something new and exciting with a friend or lover this weekend.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Deep feelings reign supreme today, but you’re no stranger to those, are you? Talk through whatever’s on your heart and get it off your chest, because once you do, you’ll be seeing things through a new set of eyes.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Having a fear of losing your freedom is normal, but if you never commit to anything, how will you get the depth you crave? Going all in is a good thing when you have boundaries to maintain your independence.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Done is better than perfect, so step up today and get those pesky obligations and responsibilities you have out of the way before the weekend. A quick phone call or text can make all the difference.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Never doubt your creative visions, even if it seems like the world doesn’t quite get them yet. You’re ahead of the curve and leading the trends, and whether you realize it or not, people are picking up on your vibe.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

It’s a work-from-home kind of day today, but if that’s not possible, try to make your outings as cozy as possible. A warm afternoon coffee date or movie night at home will be the most nourishing ways to spend your free time.

