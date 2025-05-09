Your Tarot Reading For Friday, May 9

Today’s card is The Fool, a perfect card to draw on a Friday. It could represent you and your friends later on tonight while you’re dancing in the club like no one’s watching, but it also points to new beginnings, luck, and the bravery to take risks.

In a tarot deck, The Fool is the first card of the major arcana, which kicks off the aptly named Fool’s Journey through 22 cards — The High Priestess, The Lovers, Justice, and many more. When you go in order through the deck, these cards represent life lessons and your path to self discovery. When The Fool pops up in a reading, it points to the very start of your own journey, whether it’s a fun new phase or a fresh point of view.

If you’ve been feeling bored, stuck, or uninspired, this suggests it’s time to shake things up. Instead of waiting for your life to start, it’s a reminder to make things happen. There will be something in the air today that wakes you up from a slump. Expect a spark of inspiration.

Today, life won’t seem so serious. We’re all just human beings on a floating rock in space, you know? So go ahead, have some fun.

To embrace The Fool, the last thing you want to do is sit down and sketch out a structured, strict plan. Forget your calendar, to-do lists, and spreadsheets. Instead of being analytical about it, let today surprise you. If an enticing opportunity comes your way, take it — even if it’s not your usual jam.

That’s where the risk comes in. It might be tough for Type A planners (looking at you, earth signs) but try to move through the day with an open mind. You never know what will happen.

An easy way to shake off the dust is by going out this evening. If you’re usually ready to pack it in on Friday and recharge in front of the TV, consider living a little larger — if only for just one night. If a friend asks to hang out, say yes instead of instantly coming up with an excuse to say no. If a date wants to meet up last-minute, go for it.

Why not go with The Fool’s flow? You can always kick back and relax tomorrow.

For more, check out your horoscope.