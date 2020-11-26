2020 has been an explosive year in astrology, and it's wrapping up with one of the most highly-anticipated aspects of the decade: The Great Conjunction in Aquarius, which some astrologers consider to mark the dawning of the "Age of Aquarius." This rare and powerful planetary alignment, which takes place on December 21, is set to herald in major changes for the collective consciousness — but it'll also have a significant impact on our personal lives, especially if you're one of the zodiac signs most affected by the Great Conjunction 2020.

December's Great Conjunction refers to the planetary meet-up between Saturn and Jupiter, our solar system's largest celestial bodies, who only come into close contact with one another every two decades. In astrology, Jupiter is known as the planet of expansion, growth, and knowledge, while Saturn is the planet of rules, restrictions, and life lessons. This tension-filled powerhouse of cosmic development is only amplified by the progressive and forward-thinking vibe of air sign Aquarius, where these planets will be meeting. This is the closest conjunction aspect these two planets will share in nearly 400 years, so its effects are believed to be felt more powerfully. This connection will inspire us to rebel against the status quo, think outside of the box, and embrace a more innovative future.

With so much intense cosmic action taking place within Aquarius' fixed air sign territory, you can bet that all of the fellow fixed zodiac signs will be feeling the directional shift that the Age of Aquarius delivers. Read on to find out if you're one of the zodiac signs the Great Conjunction 2020 will affect most.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Great Conjunction is re-shaping the way you approach your public image and career in the coming years, Taurus, and it's opening your mind to the true impact you can make on the world through your work. The opportunities that will begin opening up to you are likely to be less conventional, but don't let that deter you from walking through the open doors and creating ripples in your field or community. You've been trying to define and refine your approach to your career and figure out your calling for a while now — and the powerful Age of Aquarius energy will help you to stretch your boundaries beyond what you believed you were capable of and embrace a more forward-thinking stance.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

One of the most significant results of the Great Conjunction will be a collective desire for more freedom and open-mindedness — and over the coming year, you're going to be exploring these themes in relation to the people closest to you, Leo. You're redefining the dynamics and boundaries within your closest one-on-one partnerships, and you're feeling more open to embracing an unconventional situation-ship than ever before. Having a deep, honest talk with your partner can help you find ways to feel less tied down and more independent, even while engaging in a relationship. If you're single, commit to setting the stage for your freedom by being up front about your needs with any potential future suitors.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

While the Age of Aquarius will certainly have an impact on society as a whole, you're feeling the shifts in the most personal ways of all, Scorpio. Prepare to wade through the sea of your own memories and reexamine your life story — you're looking at your most formative experiences and seeing life lessons from a new perspective. All of this deep self-work may inspire you to set new and healthier boundaries with your family, too, or could perhaps change your idea about your home and where you want to live. Embrace the revelations that are coming to you, and don't be afraid to dress your wounds to ensure you heal properly as you move into the future.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

The Age of Aquarius brings a soul-shaking influx of energy that centers around your identity, Aquarius, and it will help you to define who you are and how you want to move through the world. While the explosive Great Conjunction in your sign could bring new challenges, restrictions, and tough life lessons to navigate, it'll also bring a deep sense of wisdom and loads of growth — you'll feel more open to change than ever before and fully ready to embrace the future. You're leveling up and exploring the outskirts of your personal boundaries, pushing your sense of self to the limit. Just remember that no matter how far you stray from your current path and how broad you stretch your horizons, you can always come home to yourself.