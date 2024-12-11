For These 3 Zodiac Signs Friday The 13th Is Actually Lucky

Friday the 13th has some seriously spooky vibes. It’s a historically unlucky day, so many people lie low or avoid making important decisions when it occurs. If you’re extra superstitious you might dread seeing it on the calendar. But for certain members of the zodiac, Friday the 13th is practically a holiday.

Instead of looking over their shoulder or bracing for a bit of bad luck, many zodiac signs thrive on Friday the 13th. If you’re one of them, you might view the day as oddly magical — and maybe even genuinely lucky. Each calendar year will have at least one Friday the 13th, but it could also happen up to three times, and you appreciate them all.

While there’s a lot of history behind Friday the 13th that explains why it’s thought to bring bad luck, it isn’t an astrological event or one that directly impacts the zodiac signs. That said, it does draw attention to itself. “In astrology, we have 12 signs, 12 months, 12 houses, and while we're on the subject, there are 12 hours every day and 12 hours in the night,” says Inbaal Honigman, a psychic and astrologer. “A division into 12 is natural and universal, and therefore anything 13 is an odd one out.”

Its slightly off-kilter energy is like a good luck charm for some signs, while others view it as the ideal day to get stuff done. Keep reading below for the three zodiac signs who live their best lives on Friday the 13th.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Pekic/E+/Getty Images

As one of the more practical zodiac signs, Taurus isn’t easily shaken by the concept of Friday the 13th. This hardworking, steadfast earth sign will want to prove the superstitious wrong by being extra “normal” and productive throughout the day. Some stubborn Taureans might even try to get more work done than usual to make a point.

Taurus is also ruled by Venus, the bright planet named after the Roman goddess of love. “Friday is the day of the week associated with Venus and is even named after it in French — Vendredi,” says Honigman. As a romantic — and a big fan of all things cozy — you’ve always been a big fan of Fridays, so in many ways Friday the 13th could also feel like “your day” to celebrate this side of yourself.

According to Honigman, Taurus is always down to embrace a sleepy night in, so you might breathe a sigh of relief when all your superstitious friends cancel plans at the last minute because they’re worried about bad luck. You’ll be more than happy to enjoy your Friday the 13th at home.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Maskot/Maskot/Getty Images

While this date is just another day on the calendar for many zodiac signs, Scorpios fully appreciate the magical potential that Friday the 13th holds. “The sign of the scorpion is intense and enigmatic, a big lover of mystery and the hidden arts,” says Honigman. “They appreciate darkness, horror movies, and gothic aesthetic.” And what could be more Friday the 13th than that?

A Scorpio won’t cancel plans on this spooky day, but will instead try to convince friends to go see a scary movie or visit a Halloween-themed bar. Others will want to perform some mystical, magical rituals at home. Think reading tarot cards, consulting with crystals, or meditating on a goal. You’ll be completely in your element as an intuitive water sign ruled by Pluto, aka the planet of transformation.

According to astrologer Ivanna Naskova, the number 13 is also pretty special, and that’s something a Scorpio can appreciate. “The number 13 is associated with divine femininity and lunar cycles,” she tells Bustle. “So astrology tends to think of it as a day perfect for celebrating female power.”

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

recep-bg/E+/Getty Images

Pisces love to wake up early on Friday the 13th to see what this oddball day has in store. “The sign of the fish is sensitive and intuitive, curious about the shifts and changes of the universe, and its influence on people,” Honigman says. As a water sign ruled by Neptune, the planet that governs dreams, visions, and creativity, you know the date is ripe with potential.

You’ll keep an eye out for synchronicities, angel numbers, and other signs from the universe that seem to hint you’re heading in the right direction. You might even consider 13 to be your favorite number and treat the day like your second birthday or a mini New Year’s. Since it feels so special, and you have such a positive outlook, you’re more likely to naturally attract good luck.

Like your fellow water sign Scorpio, you’ll also lean into the unique energy of the 13th by meditating, reading tarot cards, or spending time in deep thought. “A Pisces would light a candle and wait for something unusual to happen,” says Honigman. The day may be often frowned upon in society, but that makes you love it even more.

Source:

Inbaal Honigman, psychic, astrologer

Ivanna Naskova, astrologer