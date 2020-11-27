If 2020 didn't feel bizarre enough, the astrology of the 2020 holidays brings even more chaos, primarily in the form of the Great Conjunction in Aquarius, which takes place on Dec. 21. This rare cosmic event refers to the alignment of planets Jupiter and Saturn, and it only happens once every two decades. However, we haven't experienced a Great Conjunction in the sign of Aquarius for hundreds of years now, which is why many astrologers believe this phenomenon ushers us into the long-anticipated Age of Aquarius.

Jupiter and Saturn, the two largest planets in the solar system, are considered the "social planets" in astrology, as they reside right in between the inner personal planets and the outer generational planets. Jupiter rules over growth, knowledge, and expansion, while Saturn rules over boundaries, structure, and rules — so when these two cosmic giants align, we'll feel the effects on both a personal and collective level.

Because the Great Conjunction takes place in air sign Aquarius, we'll feel the collective energy shift away from the practical and security-focused vibe of earth sign Capricorn — where Jupiter and Saturn have spent the past year — and into the forward-thinking realm of the air signs. "What astrologers expect from this elemental shift is humanity moving away from the materialistic and industrialized shadow side of the earth element towards a more humanistic, technological, and inclusive focus," astrologer Narayana Montúfar tells Bustle. "The astrology of 2020 has long been expected to bring major societal change by demolishing old and outdated structures." This event marks the beginning of a new age in astrology, during which we'll all be more focused on intellectual growth, innovation, and community-building.

While the effects of this powerful planetary meet-up will be felt throughout the years to come, the Great Conjunction in Aquarius will affect the 2020 holidays in a unique way, too. Read on to find out what to expect.

The Holiday Week Will Feel Intense

Christmas week kicks off with the Great Conjunction on Dec. 21 — but that's not the only cosmic event taking place that day. The sun leaves Sagittarius and enters Capricorn on the very same morning, switching up solar energy and heralding in Capricorn season 2020, shifting our gears into hardworking, goal-setting mode. Dec. 21 also happens to be the date of the winter solstice 2020, — aka the first day of winter and the pagan holiday Yule, a celebration of light during the longest night of the year that's honored by witches around the world.

"There are many reasons why astrologers think this conjunction is a big deal, [and] one is that it is happening right on the winter solstice, which is amplifying its relevance," Montúfar says. This trifecta of cosmic events will supercharge this holiday week with intensity, so be gentle with yourself as you weather the winds of change.

You'll Embrace The Spirit Of Giving

'Tis the season of giving. But December's Great Conjunction will likely inspire us to step back and think about giving to others in a much deeper sense. "Since this conjunction is happening in the humanitarian sign of Aquarius, we are all being encouraged to adopt some of this sign’s higher-vibration traits," Montúfar says. Aquarius is the most progressive and community-focused sign of the zodiac, so with two powerhouse planets clustered together here, we should expect to feel more focused on prioritizing the well-being of the collective and making the world a better place.

It'll Be Easier To Accept This Year's Unconventional Holidays

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many of us are altering our usual holiday plans. While this may be frustrating — especially during Sagittarius season 2020, where all we want to do is let loose and have some fun — the cosmic shifts of the Great Conjunction could actually help us change our perspective and embrace the necessary quirks of the 2020 holidays. Aquarius energy loves anything unconventional, and it rules over technological innovation as well as collective wellness. That said, the Great Conjunction could help us feel more accepting of the unusual role that technology will play in this year's holiday plans — and we'll be able to more deeply connect with the fact that we're making modifications to ensure each other's safety.

You'll Feel More Hopeful About The Future

After having spent the past year under the heavy, materially-focused energy of Jupiter and Saturn in Capricorn, the Great Conjunction's renewed focus on social justice, unconventional thoughts, and innovative growth will feel like breath of fresh air — and after the events of 2020, it could inspire us to feel more hopeful about what's to come in the year ahead. "The Great Conjunction's changes will not occur overnight, but they are expected to set the stage for a better future," Montúfar says.