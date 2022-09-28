You Can Stay At The Sanderson Sisters’ Hocus Pocus House On Airbnb

For those of who are counting down the seconds until Hocus Pocus 2 (which is being released on Disney+ on Sept. 30, BTW) prepare to get in the spooky spirit in more ways than simply watching the original 1993 film. Ever wanted to channel your inner Sanderson sister? The folks over at Airbnb seem to know the feeling. The rental company just announced an opportunity that brings a whole new meaning to the term “haunted house.”

Airbnb has remade the look and feel of the Sanderson sister home in a remote cottage located in Salem, Massachusetts to get fans in the Halloween mood. For those who haven’t brushed up on their Hocus Pocus trivia in a while, Salem is where the first movie takes place so it’s the perfect spot to honor the sequel. The space itself is decorated with a hanging cauldron in the living room, a cupboard filled with apothecary bottles to be used for spells, and bedding inspired by each of the witchy sisters.

Guests will also be able to try enchantments from the ancient spellbook (yes, there’s one of those included) and explore the surrounding Salem area which has a dark history of witchcraft — but you already knew that. The lucky guests will also get a special screening of Hocus Pocus 2 during their stay. So go ahead and prepare yourself for the ultimate fall getaway. Note: Don’t bank on an IRL appearance from Winifred, Sarah, and Mary, though it’s safe to assume they’ll be there in spirit.

This once-in-a-lifetime chance is available through Airbnb for a limited time. Guests must request to book the exclusive stay at airbnb.com/hocuspocus2 when the listing opens on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. ET. When making the request, users will have to explain what brings them to Salem. One lucky person will ultimately secure the one-night stay for Oct. 20. Believe it or not — if you secure the reservation, you’ll only have to pay $31 for the night before the additional taxes and fees.

All that’s left to do is set a reminder for Oct. 12, prepare your answers for the booking request, and maybe watch Hocus Pocus to get you excited about the possibility of staying at the Sanderson sister home for a magical night. Thankfully, the classic is available for streaming on Disney+ and pairs perfectly with some pumpkin-flavored snacks. I sense a Halloween movie night in your future.