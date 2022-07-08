Since it arrived onto app stores in 2014, Bumble has been consistently working to reimagine the dating app game. For one, its initial branding was something along the lines of “feminist Tinder,” as it only allowed female users to initiate conversations on the app. Since then, the app has introduced as BFF mode for finding friends, and even a “bizz” setting for career networking. While there’s plenty for everyone on the app, there are also a lot of reasons you might be looking to delete your Bumble account.

Maybe that “make the first move” default has stressed out your inner introvert for far too long. Or maybe the app hasn’t been the best match for your queer dating search. Whatever your motive for swiping left on Bumble, the process of leaving a dating app can always be a bit confusing. And this is especially true for Bumble — which goes so far as requiring users to manually type “delete” when they want to deactivate their profile for good.

If you’ve ever accidentally deleted a dating app without deleting your account, or deleted your account when you meant to pause it, you’re not alone. Here’s everything you need to know about how to delete or pause your profile on Bumble.

How To Delete Your Bumble Account

If you and your Bumble bae have finally leveled up to exclusive — or you’ve decided you’re done trying for now — deleting your account is fairly straightforward.

Head to your profile tab by clicking on the person icon in the bottom left of your screen, then tap Settings by clicking on the gear icon in the top right corner of your screen. Scroll down to “Delete account” at the very bottom, and specify your reason for deleting your account from the listed prompts. You’ll then need to tap “Delete account” again, and manually type “delete” before pressing confirm.

It might be a tedious process, but it’s also a foolproof way to ensure that you don’t accidentally delete your account and lose all of your matches.

How To Hide Your Bumble Account

If you’re in need of a dating app detox, but still want to hold onto your matches, you can always opt to make your profile temporarily invisible to those swiping through.

Head to your profile tab in the bottom left corner, then head to Settings in the top right corner of your screen. Click “Snooze,” and select which interval of time you’d like for your profile to be hidden. If you choose to make your profile invisible for a week or less, then you will be prompted to select an away message. The options include “I’m traveling,” “I’m focused on work,” “I’m doing a digital detox,” or “I’m prioritizing myself.” You can also tap “No thanks” at the bottom of the list.

If you want to activate snooze mode indefinitely, the app will ask whether you’d like to start with a week instead. If you want to stick to indefinitely, then tap “No thanks.”