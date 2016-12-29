Typically, New Year’s Eve is a celebration that must involve a huge party, cute cocktail dresses, glittery heels, champagne toasts, and crossing your fingers that you’ll meet someone to kiss by midnight. Sure, it can all be a beautiful way to spend New Year's Eve — but, given the Omicron variant, it would make sense if you're feeling like you would rather find ways to spend New Year’s Eve alone.

The first step is to allow yourself the time alone to be guilt-free. It’s easy to give in to what others doing or even to feel bummed you’re not celebrating New Year’s Eve the way you used to, but if you know that your New Year’s celebration would be much happier (and safer), then give yourself the space to enjoy the beginning of 2022 on your own terms.

The second step is to find the exact recipe for a perfect New Year’s Eve at home. If marathoning television and drinking wine seem like your cup of tea, there’s no one stopping you. However, if you’re anything like me and want to take some time to reflect and replenish yourself, then what better time to do that than on the brink of a new year. Here are a few ways I intend on celebrating this Dec. 31.

Reflect On Your Accomplishments

It’s incredibly easy to look at the lofty resolutions you made for yourself this time last year and think I’m such a failure. But, stop beating yourself up. I’m sure if you look back at the entire year you’ll find numerous occasions that you felt accomplished — maybe even proud — of the work you did this year. Those moments matter, so take time to reflect on the things that went well for you.

Relax

This one may seem a bit obvious, but for the workaholics out there, it’s a very necessary point to make. If you’re taking some time for yourself, then put away all the work and all the stress, and just enjoy a night of relaxation. It's much too easy to slip into thinking of your to-do list and plunging headfirst down the rabbit hole, so just don’t even think about that. Set time aside the following day to get your work done and enjoy a stress-free New Year’s Eve. Plus, I’m sure you will produce much better work after taking some time for yourself.

Make Yourself A New Year’s Eve Cocktail

Mario Arango/E+/Getty Images

Who says you can’t have a fun drink? New Year's Eve is the perfect opportunity to try any of those cocktail (or even mocktail) recipes that you saved throughout the year. Buy the supplies and mix yourself a new drink. Also, maybe buy a bottle of sparkly rosé just in case it fails. Either way, it will be fun to finally break out some of those fun cocktail tools you received over the holidays.

Stay Off Instagram (And Maybe Even TikTok)

Even if your promise yourself that you won’t feel guilty as you scroll through that feed, I can almost guarantee after five minutes you’re going to fall into the never-ending pit of FOMO. Don’t do it. Just don’t. Put the phone away and enjoy time with yourself.

Take A Bath

Even though you can experience serious mental and physical health benefits from taking a bath, actually finding the time to relax seems absolutely impossible. Grab a flavored bath bomb and other fun soap products, pour yourself a glass of bubbly, and soak for a while in the beautiful, sudsy water.

Watch New Year’s Eve

Maybe spending the night alone was something you were forced into, but want a small taste of New Year’s Eve adventure. This little flick, literally titled New Year's Eve, should do the trick. Plus, who wouldn’t want to spend the night getting to stare at Zac Efron and Ashton Kutcher? Yes, please.

Do A Long Yoga Session

I like to take a few minutes every now and then to walk through some yoga stretches, but never seem to have the time to walk through an entire session (which, for me, is anything above 15-20 minutes). But, now, you have time! Put on your favorite yogi outfit, lay out your mat, play some soothing tunes and do some yoga. Try one of these long Yoga with Adriene videos.

Light Some Candles

This could also go hand-in-hand with the yoga session, but if you’re not feeling a workout on New Year’s Eve, then just light some candles around the place anyway. Who said creating a romantic atmosphere had to be for two people? Create a lavish environment for yourself by lighting all of those candles you got for Christmas, turning off the lights, and playing some Adele on your speakers.

Video Chat Another Buddy Who’s Alone

miniseries/E+/Getty Images

Have someone in your life who’s also having some alone time this year? Why not have a FaceTime or Zoom chat? Even if it’s a quick hang-out as you watch the ball drop, it may help for that small bit of FOMO you feel in the last 10 seconds until the New Year. Plus, it’ll remind you that you’re not the only person deciding to spend New Year’s Eve by yourself. If you know a ton of people who’ll be at home, turn it into a New Year’s Eve Zoom party.

Write Letters

With all of this time you have, it may be a great opportunity to write some old-fashioned letters. Remind those special people in your life how much they mean to you, and that no matter what 2022 brings, you will always be a shoulder to cry on.