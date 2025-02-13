Let’s all take a collective deep breath in and then slowly let it out, because seriously — why are there so many things to worry about? At any point in the day, you might have 100 different thoughts swirling in your head, and each one feels more stressful than the next.

While some concerns are worthy of your full attention, others can feel like useless clutter. Are my friends mad at me? Am I making the right choice? Did I just lose a follower on social media?

Fretting 24/7 is stressful and distracting, and that’s why so many women have decided to be choosier about what they focus on. Some have learned to let go after years of trial and error, burnout, and the occasional panic attack, while others woke up one day and simply said, “Enough is enough.”

It isn’t always easy to shrug off the small stuff, but as soon as you do there’s often a noticeable sense of lightness, balance, and peace — and much more room in your head to think about what truly matters. Need some inspiration? Here are the little things successful authors, CEOs, astrologers, and others have stopped worrying about in 2025 and beyond.

Other People

“I’ve come to realize that everyone is on their own journey, with free will to make decisions that shape their path. Trying to intervene or control their choices often does more harm than good — for them and for me. Letting go of this responsibility, which was never mine to carry, has been freeing. It’s allowed me to focus on my own growth while giving others the space to learn, grow, and find their own way.” — Jourdan Dunn, model and founder of the newsletter The Dunn Diaries

Being The Bad Guy

“I no longer worry about being the villain in someone’s story. Every powerful woman throughout history who’s on a mission and living her purpose has had backlash from friends, a partner, etc. If other people want to make me the villain in their story, so be it. All I can control is being the heroine of mine.” — Mia Magik, intuitive advisor

Having Nice Nails

“I have a 24/7 job, which means you pretty much give up everything and forego any kind of sense of being a human. I’m joking but I’m not joking. I don’t have that hour and a half every two weeks to go get a nice negative space manicure. It’s not going to happen, so I might as well just call it and let my nails go naked.” — Michelle Nader, showrunner of Deli Boys & Shifting Gears

Control

“It used to be if I had my eyes set on something, like a big job or a connection, I’d take the steps to initiate it and then I'd worry about how it would all play out. Did they see my email? Did they like my idea? I'd keep checking in like a shopaholic checking for tracking updates. Sometimes it was effective, but it was stressful. Now, I’m no longer tethering myself to the final outcome. I know that absolutely no one can take a seat from any table that was always destined for me." — Devyn Simone, TV personality and Tinder's resident relationship expert

Instagram

“For the last decade-plus, I have obsessed about my followers, my likes, and my reach on social media. Now, instead of growing an ‘audience,’ I’m much more focused on deepening my relationships and creating meaningful connections.” — Ann Shoket, CEO and owner of professional community TheLi.st

Negative Self-Talk

“I have learned to be gentler and less critical of myself. Taking time to disconnect from the world for two hours a day has transformed the way I interact with others since I’m calmer and present. Also, embracing my Sagittarius moon and not dwelling on the past or former mistakes is pivotal for my self-acceptance.” — Lisa Stardust, astrologer and author of Saturn Return Survival Guide: Navigating This Cosmic Rite of Passage

Perfection

“I’ve stopped worrying about making the ‘perfect’ choice: I trust my intuition and make decisions quickly, especially with the small things. Success isn’t about getting everything right — it’s about moving forward with confidence and knowing you can adjust along the way.” — Laney Crowell, CEO and founder of sustainable beauty brand Saie

Stressful Headlines

“I can be more discerning and deliberate about what stories [I give my] emotional attention to, and save my nervous system some serious stress. By carrying less of the anxiety about the very real problems entrenching us, hopefully, I can focus more energy on creating the conversations and communities that might just lead us closer to the solutions the algorithms don't want us to see.” — Tara McGowan, publisher and CEO of COURIER

My Appearance

“One of the biggest shifts I’m making is letting go of the pressure to meet self-imposed beauty standards, including ‘bouncing back’ after having a baby. Instead, I’m focusing on finding the balance between being a mother and growing my business. I’m appreciating where I am in the moment, both physically and mentally, and enjoying this new chapter of my life.” — Olivia Landau, founder and CEO of The Clear Cut, a bespoke diamond brand

Being Online 24/7

“I’m focusing on letting go of the pressure to be constantly online and instead I’m embracing intentional moments away. By practicing digital detoxes for a few hours whenever I can, I’m able to prioritize self-care and ultimately show up more fully for those around me.” — Gara Post, cofounder and Chief Creative Officer of The NOW Massage

The Outcome

“I’ve been in the skin care industry for 40 years now and I’ve come to terms with the fact that things don’t always work out according to plan, but rather, they happen how they are supposed to. I’ve realized that whatever is supposed to work out will, and if one thing doesn’t happen, something even greater will happen in its place.” — Joanna Czech, esthetician and founder of Joanna Czech Skincare

Panicking About Politics

“I’ve stopped worrying about being a perfect Democrat and aim to be a pragmatic one. The new me is more forthcoming about what’s common sense versus partisan and hopeful that we can find ways to work with Republicans where there’s consensus and hold the line where we need to.” — Jessica Tarlov, Bustle’s head of research and cohost of The Five on Fox News

Being Like Every Other Mom

“I’m working very hard to clear feelings of being judged on how I show up as a mother. Throughout my kids’ lives, I make sure I prioritize the things that matter to them — not necessarily the things that would matter to other parents. For example, my kids have never cared if I made cookies at home or bought them in a store. ‘Letting them down’ as a mother is one of the choices I’m making.” — Susan Anderson, Vice President, Global Head of Uber Grocery & Retail at Uber

Saying No

“I’ve learned that it’s better to pick a few things and do those really well and make a bigger impact than trying to be stretched thin and make a lower impact across many areas. I found that this has helped me be a better employee, a better partner, and a better human.” — Nicci Trovinger, Senior Director of Product Marketing for Windows at Microsoft

Quotes have been edited and condensed for clarity.