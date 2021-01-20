January's Full Moon Will Be Dramatic For These 4 Zodiac Signs

Are you ready for the first full moon of the year? The January 2021 full moon rises on Thursday, January 28, and it's serving up cosmic drama galore. Everyone will feel the climactic intensity of this lunation, but for the zodiac signs most affected by the January 2021 full moon, even bigger changes may be on the horizon.

When I say drama, I do mean drama — and that's partially because this lunation takes place in the glamorous and flashy fixed fire sign of Leo, which is known for bringing a bit of theatrical flair to everything it touches. There's also a tension-filled planetary aspect going down that's known as a T-square in astrology, and we'll see some squabbles arising between the moon in Leo, feisty Mars and unpredictable Uranus in Taurus, and the sun, Jupiter, and Saturn in Aquarius.

The full moon in Leo is bringing our emotions to the forefront and inspiring us to put our feelings in the limelight. There's high potential for both climaxes and conflicts — especially for the fixed signs, who have all this planetary action lighting up the most personal parts of their chart. Read on to find out if you're one of the zodiac signs the January 2021 full moon will affect most — and what to expect if so.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You've got both headstrong Mars and wildchild planet Uranus lighting up your sign and squaring off with the full moon now, Taurus. This could ignite some friction in your home life and bring deep emotions about your past up to the surface. There's a tug-of-war between your career and your home responsibilities that will need to be addressed — but make sure you don't put the desires of your boss, roommates, or family members before your own. Listening to your own heart, prioritizing your comfort, and putting aside time for self-care is exactly what you need to sort through the full moon feelings.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This is your full moon, Leo, and you're not afraid to be dramatic about it! Now's your time to bring creative projects to a glittering show-off point and thrust yourself into the spotlight. You have an opportunity to shine and use this influx of energy to express yourself in an exciting way. While tensions may be brewing in both your professional and romantic life, you can diffuse things before they explode by staying true to yourself and releasing your full moon feelings slowly. Don't shy away from speaking the truth and showing how you feel, whether that's at work or in your love life.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This lunation is lighting up the professional sector of your chart, making it an incredible time to make strides and power moves within your career. Confidently up your game at work and step into your power now, Scorpio. You've got the attention of your colleagues and bosses, and they're ready to see what you can do. However, with all this focus on your career comes a need for balance, too. Stakes at work may be high, but tensions in your personal life may feel even higher, so be as present as possible at home and in relationships to ensure you don't end up being too distracted to capitalize on this lunar moment.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The full moon is shining its light on your personal relationships now, Aquarius, so be prepared to get super real within your partnerships. While you tend to take a more aloof and detached approach to emotional situations, you'll be challenged to open up to the people closest to you under this lunation. With the spirited sun and powerful planets Jupiter and Saturn in your sign, you're learning new ways to express your feelings and creating a new set of rules for yourself. This will come in handy when navigating the potential climaxes or crises in your love life that could arise now.