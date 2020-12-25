As we wind this year to a close, many of us are looking forward to working toward our New Year's 2021 goals. But staying on task is a lot easier said than done, so implementing a few helpful productivity hacks tailored to our zodiac signs could be exactly what we need to motivate ourselves to stay on task.

But it's not just about your individual zodiac sign — the general astrology of 2021 can help to clue us in on what sort of cosmic challenges we might be facing when it comes to conquering our goals, too. Saturn is the planet of hard work, boundaries, patience, focus, and structure, so it's a great astrological indicator of what sort of vibes we're working with in the productivity department in the year to come. Saturn entered Aquarius in December 2020 and will remain here for the entirety of 2021, which means we may find innovative and unconventional ways to manage our responsibilities. Quirky productivity hacks and out-of-the-box solutions will be even more helpful than usual.

Because the sign of Aquarius rules over tech advancements, it's also important to explore our relationship to technology as it pertains to our productivity levels. For some, this means limiting tech distractions, but for others it could mean finding high-tech ways to enhance your focus. This planetary transit asks us to embrace the future and challenge the status-quo when it comes to getting things done — and with so many of us working from home now, we're forging this new frontier together.

Every zodiac sign has their unique ways of getting focused, but in a world full of endless distractions, implementing some tricks to keep us in the zone could prove game-changing. Check out the best 2021 productivity for each zodiac sign that'll keep you on your grind.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Use A 2-Minute Rule

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Aries aren't known for their patience — and it can be easy for you to lose focus while chipping away at the more menial tasks on your to-do list — so try implementing a two-minute rule when it comes to the simple but boring bits of your routine. If you've got an email to reply to, a bill to pay, or an order to place online, set your timer for two minutes and force yourself to do the mini-task at hand as quickly as possible. That ensures you don't agonize over it, turning a two-minute task into 20. If you've only got two minutes to handle it, then do it fast and move.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Reward Yourself For Accomplishments

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Sometimes we just need a treat to look forward to in exchange for a job well done — and that's especially true for a pleasure-focused earth sign like you, Taurus. That said, don't be afraid to spoil yourself a little bit as a reward for getting things done. Promise yourself a small treat for working through the tasks on your to-do list — a long bubble bath post-workday or splurging on a vanilla latte following morning. By keeping your pleasure centers activated, you'll be more motivated to charge through your responsibilities.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Take Regular Breaks

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

As a quick-thinking air sign, it's easy for you to get distracted, Gemini — and it's unrealistic to expect to stay in hyper-focused work-mode for eight hours at a time. That said, it's important to take regular breaks each hour where you can get up, stretch, get outside, or text a friend to say hi. Try setting an alarm every hour that signals five or 10 minutes of free time, during which you pause the work and give your mind a break. Once you adjust to the idea that you get many regular breaks through the day, you may be more likely to stay focused on work during the time between.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Try A Productivity App

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Cancers are the most nurturing sign of the zodiac, so using a productivity app like Forest — Stay Focused can help you to channel your empathy into motivation. Use the app to "plant trees," which grow during intervals of non-phone-usage. If you succeed in avoiding the distraction hole of your phone, you've got a happy tree sprouting in your phone's forest — but if you cave to your device your tree will wither and die. Bonus? The app partners with organization Trees for the Future to plant real trees as your virtual forest grows.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Consciously Celebrate Your Successes

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It's easy to march through our ever-growing to-do lists and cross things off as we complete them, but don't let your achievements simply fall into the black hole check-marks, only to be buried under new tasks. As a Leo, you love the spotlight, and it's important that you feel seen for the hard work you've put in. Make time each week to connect with a trusted partner or loved one and talk about your successes. Reflecting on your accomplishments regularly can even help you progress faster, so don't be afraid to take pride what you've achieved.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Spend More Time Outdoors

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Spending time outdoors can help boost productivity, and as an earth sign, this is a big one for you, Virgo. If you don't have time for post-work hikes or weekend camping trips, commit to taking a brisk walk on your lunch breaks or even just bringing some air-purifying indoor plants into your workplace to liven things up and add a healthy pop of greenery.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Set Stronger Boundaries

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

As a diplomatic Libra, it might be hard to say no to people sometimes — but in order to really be productive, setting boundaries around our time and energy is a must. Don't be afraid to decline a social engagement or a new work project if you know your plate is already looking full. If you try to burn the candle at both ends and please everyone, you'll end up exhausting yourself and getting less done all around.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Start With The Hardest Task First

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

As a Scorpio, you get a thrill from intensity, and you can make yourself feel extra-powerful by conquering the toughest task on your to-do list first, before tackling any of the smaller stuff. While some signs might want to build up their momentum before diving into the most taxing responsibility of the day, you're just the opposite — cutting straight to hard part and getting it out of the way will eliminate any chance of procrastination and make everything else on your plate feel super doable in comparison.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Restructure Your To-Do Lists

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You thrive on spontaneity and adventure, which means staying focused and maintaining productivity can be a challenge, Sagittarius. That's why it can so helpful to list out your must-do tasks in order of priority each day. Make a to-do list each morning, then use a highlighter or re-order your list to differentiate the most urgent items on your to-do list from the less urgent. This way, if something unexpected comes up that you can't say no to, you'll know exactly what needs to be finished before you have some fun.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Prep For Your Day The Night Before

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Working efficiently is one of your strengths, Capricorn, but that doesn't mean you can't get overwhelmed under the weight of your to-do list like anyone else. Make your days more productive by taking advantage of your nights, setting aside 30 minutes or so each evening to get things organized for the following day. Prep your meals, lay out your clothes, confirm meetings on your calendar, throw in that load of laundry you've been procrastinating, and write out a thorough to-do list for the next day. By mapping out your day ahead of time, you'll have more focus and less stress about what needs to be done.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Turn Off Push Notifications

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're one of the most tech-savvy and social of the zodiac bunch, Aquarius — and that's why it's even more important for you to turn off your phone and laptop's push notifications while you're trying to get work done. Make an effort to delete those distractions from the picture. Get used to simply setting aside some time during your lunch break or after work to catch up on all the digital action.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Prioritize A Full Night's Sleep

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Don't sleep (pun intended) on the benefits that a full night's rest can do for your ability to get things done, Pisces! While we all have to make some sacrifices in the name of the grind sometimes, make an effort this year to not let a busy schedule cut into your sleep time. Stick to a healthy bedtime routine and you'll likely find it much easier to focus on your tasks productively through the day.