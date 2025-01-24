January’s New Moon Will Go Easy On These 2 Zodiac Signs

There’s almost a full month of 2025 under everyone’s belts now, but the energy of new beginnings is still strong. That’s because Jan. 29 brings the start of this year’s first fresh lunar cycle, and it’s coming in the form of the beautifully buzzy new moon in Aquarius. This refreshing cosmic moment also aligns with the date of the Lunar New Year, heralding the Year of the Snake in Chinese astrology — all of which makes it a marvelous time for manifesting. While this could be a groundbreaking lunation for some, there are a couple of zodiac signs who may experience its vibe a little more subtly. If you’re one of them, you might have to get a little more introspective to soak up every drop of January’s moon magic.

Aquarius season is currently in full swing, so the lunar reset on Jan. 29 finds the moon joining forces with the sun in this futuristic and free-thinking air sign’s realm. With both luminaries influenced by this cutting-edge and unconventional energy, expect to feel your inner rebel trying to come out and play. This new moon is a time to rewrite the rules in your own life by pursuing endeavors that feel innovative and true to your uniqueness, even if they’re a little unusual or non-traditional. Standing out from the crowd isn’t a bad thing — in fact, letting your freak flag fly can inspire other people to be more authentic too.

Take advantage of the auspicious opportunities that could be presented under this lunation.

January’s new moon actually happens to be one of the most auspicious lunations of the year, as it’s making a gorgeously lucky trine aspect to Jupiter — the planet of good fortune, abundance, and expansion. Thanks to this ultra-charmed alignment, the new moon’s energy is being flooded with advantageous opportunities for growth and prosperity, giving you a Midas touch when it comes to manifesting your goals for 2025. Taking a risk to pursue your dreams is likely to pay off now, so don’t hold back when chasing after what you want.

Everyone can work with the magic of this lunar moment, but if you’re one of the zodiac signs least affected by the Jan. 29 new moon, you may have to dig deep to fully tap into the cosmic momentum.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This new moon is bursting with energy and excitement, but you may not feel its fireworks how some signs will, Cancer. That’s because this lunation is rising in your chart’s mysterious and subterranean eighth house — so much of its magic is buzzing beneath the surface of your life, making it more difficult to feel its power viscerally. You may feel like it’s hard to get clear on your own goals and intentions given the influence that your close relationships have over your life, so setting boundaries will be especially important now, and will make it easier to take advantage of the auspicious opportunities that could be presented under this lunation.

Additionally, this new moon’s connection with lucky planet Jupiter will be activating one of the sleepiest and most solitary parts of your birth chart, so while this bountiful burst of good fortune will certainly be yours for the taking, you may find that it manifests in more subtle ways and requires more introspection and intuitive sensing to access it fully.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

There’s a lot of potent cosmic energy activating your sign right now, Pisces — as the North Node of Destiny just hit your zodiacal territory on Jan. 11, and it’s currently joining forces with dreamy Neptune, romantic Venus, and responsible Saturn. While you may be experiencing some magical new alignments as of late, this new moon’s mystical energy might be more subtle than you’d expect. That’s because the sun and moon will be in your private and solitary twelfth house, meaning that it’s hitting you on a much quieter and more subconscious level. You may find that your dreams are especially meaningful now, so give yourself time to rest and tune into your intuition. Instead of looking for insight into the world around you, you’ll want to focus your attention inward, giving your spiritual side room to share its guidance.

Additionally, the new moon’s alignment with expansive Jupiter will be activating one of the most private and personal areas of your chart, so you may need to work through some things from your past to fully embrace the futuristic vibe of this Aquarian lunation.