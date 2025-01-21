The astrology of 2025 is packed with very notable energy recalibrations, and January just came through with one of the most defining cosmic markers of the year. On Jan. 11, the North and South Nodes of Destiny shifted their rotation in the zodiac, entering the signs of Pisces and Virgo, respectively. It’s been a year and a half since the Nodes last changed signs, so the collective energy shift will be palpable for everyone — and it’ll have a big impact on the eclipses in 2025, too.

In astrology, the North and South Nodes are considered highly spiritual, as the two celestial points symbolize people’s life purpose, fate, and the meaningful lessons learned throughout this life and possible past ones. They move in unison through the zodiac in retrograde motion, and they’re always positioned exactly across from the other in the zodiac, in opposite signs.

They’re also known as the Lunar Nodes or the Nodes of Destiny, as astronomically speaking, they refer to the points where the moon’s orbit overlaps with the sun’s ecliptic (aka the path that the sun appears to take through the sky as the earth rotates). This intrinsic relationship to the sun and moon is why the Nodes also correspond with the location of the eclipses in the zodiac.

The North and South Nodes are ringing in 2025 by lighting up a whole new axis of the zodiac, bringing fateful changes, growth opportunities, and cleansing energy to a whole new part of everyone’s astrological chart. Here’s everything to know about January’s Nodal shift.

2025 Nodal Shift: The Basics

Since July 2022, the North and South Nodes have been in the cardinal signs of Aries and Libra, which is why the majority of the eclipses that hit during the past year and a half have lit up this axis of the zodiac. But as of Jan. 11, the Nodes officially moved into the mutable zodiac signs of Pisces and Virgo, and they’ll remain here until July 26, 2026. This shift not only affects the zodiacal location of the eclipses over the next two years, but it also signals a new journey of spiritual growth in the collective consciousness — one that urges people to deepen their trust in the universe and let go of the perfectionism that keeps them from embracing creativity.

The North and South Nodes are always connected, but these corresponding cosmic points have unique qualities and influences. The North Node is the point that symbolizes everyone’s greater spiritual life purpose. It’s about pushing past your comfort zone, pulling in new experiences, and fully embracing your universal destiny. When the North Node is activated in your chart, it can bring about fateful events that challenge you to level up and hit peak growth mode. On a collective level, having the North Node in Pisces asks all zodiac signs to give into their feelings, creativity, and empathy, and be more open to a free-flowing and emotional manner of approaching life.

Conversely, you can think of the South Node as the energetic comfort zone that the North Node is pushing you to break out of. This point symbolizes things you’ve already mastered or lessons you’ve already learned — or potentially even areas of stagnation that could be keeping you from taking a risk and discovering your higher purpose. Collectively, the South Node has a way of flushing things away that are no longer serving people, thus making space for greater spiritual alignment. In Virgo, the South Node will be encouraging all zodiac signs to release the illusion of control, stop obsessing over little details, and let go of any overly critical or perfectionist ways of thinking.

The last time the Nodes were in these two signs was from June 2006 until Dec 2007, so consider what was happening in your life during this time for a clue as to what might come up for you over the next couple of years.

How Does This Affect The Eclipses?

Eclipses occur when the sun and moon align on the ecliptic during either a new or full moon phase. In other words, if a new or full moon takes place near the North or South Node, it’ll form an eclipse rather than a regular lunation. Because the eclipses follow these two destiny-tinged points in the sky, this Nodal shift ushers in a new series of eclipses.

The first eclipse to take place in this new cycle already occurred back in September 2024, but the upcoming eclipses in March and September 2025 are set to be even more powerful given that they’ll be in closer proximity to the Nodes in Pisces and Virgo. The eclipses will continue the process of releasing people from perfectionism and opening up the collective’s heart to deeper feelings and intuition.

What To Expect With The Nodes In Pisces & Virgo

The last nodal cycle took place in Aries and Libra, so the themes of the eclipses throughout 2023 and 2024 centered around building a stronger sense of independence in your life, flushing away imbalanced relationship dynamics, and cultivating your ability to stand up for yourself. Now that the Nodes have officially shifted into Pisces and Virgo, you’ll find that the themes of the eclipses are shifting, too.

VioletaStoimenova/E+/Getty Images

While Virgo and Pisces are opposite signs, their shared axis of the zodiac relates to matters of healing. Virgo is the sign associated with health and wellness, and its meticulous and detail-oriented nature encourages you to embrace order and organization to maintain a balanced, healthy, and holistically functional lifestyle. Alternately, Pisces is the sign associated with spiritual transcendence and open emotional expression, so this water sign’s brand of healing is much more numinous and feelings-oriented. Pisces zodiac energy is free-flowing, dreamy, and in deep connection with all things mystical.

With the Nodes having shifted onto this healing-focused zodiacal axis, expect to collectively be challenged to put a greater emphasis on life’s less tangible aspects — think emotions, psychic senses, and spiritual connection. Rather than relying solely on the very Virgo-style sensory observations of the physical world around you, it’s time to start developing your ability to tap into the ethereal realm, honing your intuitive skills, and learning to trust your feelings. Letting go of bad habits, overthinking, and the need for constant “productivity” in favor of soft-hearted surrender and creative exploration is an important element of this upcoming Nodal cycle. While this kind of vulnerability isn’t easy, it’ll be deeply spiritually rewarding.