January 3's Full Moon Will Be Emotional For These 3 Zodiac Signs

Welcome to the first major lunation of the new year! A powerful full moon is rising on Jan. 3 in the emotional and protective sign of Cancer, ringing in this new beginning with a cathartic moment of release. This may be the first full moon of 2026, but it’s the fourth consecutive supermoon to hit in a row — meaning it’s peaking closer to the earth than the majority of full moons do, and thus can look especially large and bright in the sky. Its energetic impact will be just as dramatic as its stunning appearance, especially if you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by January’s full moon.

Capricorn season has been leading the cosmic brigade for the past couple of weeks, shifting everyone’s priorities from partaking in holiday celebrations to buckling down on their more serious long-term goals. This cardinal earth sign is industrious and pragmatic, so it’s a great energy to work with when building out a solid foundation for something important — whether that’s a career path or a relationship. The full moon in Cancer, however, reminds everyone that their practical-minded determination must always be balanced with the needs and feelings they hold dear to their heart.

As the cardinal water sign, Cancer is an initiatory force when it comes to creating emotional connections and crafting safe spaces where you don’t have to hide your vulnerability. That’s part of why this sign is the moon’s singular home base in the zodiac. With the full moon here, there can be a lot of feelings to process and baggage to work through to clear the path ahead. Right now, aligning your goals with what’s in your heart and viewing your sensitivity as a strength is a key step toward success of all kinds.

This full moon also happens to be peaking across the zodiac from a powerful Capricorn stellium — aka a cluster of planets all together in Capricorn at the same time — giving everyone a wider and clearer perspective on their goals. With the full moon in opposition to ambitious Mars and value-oriented Venus as well as the sun, now’s a time to step up and make sure your actions, values, decisions, and feelings are working cohesively together.

Everyone’s feeling this supermoon energy, but the signs most affected by the Jan. 3 full moon will be even more impacted.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) You’ve got some serious 2026 career goals, but to reach such lofty heights, it’s important to ensure you’re standing on a solid emotional foundation. This full moon allows you to break through some personal walls and get more comfortable with your past — whether that means coming to terms with old memories or repairing things in your home life to be more stable. Once you’re willing to integrate the whole of your heart into your current endeavors, you’ll be unstoppable.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Happy full moon in your sign! Your relationships have been a big focus for you over the past few weeks, but that doesn’t mean all your energy should be spent on other people and their feelings. Being in partnerships of any sort involves you just as much as it involves others — so it’s important to work through the feelings, fears, and personal hang-ups that you’re bringing to the table. What’s been coming up for you in relation to the people close to you? Have any of your needs or desires shifted in a way that needs to be expressed? Under the emotionally expansive energy of this full moon, give yourself space to grow.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) It’s easy to think of yourself as a self-contained island, always able to manage for yourself and take care of things without anyone else’s help. But you know as well as anyone that the people around you are always collaborating with your energy, and this full moon is holding up a mirror that’ll show you the truth. Instead of denying the impact of your relationships, take a look at how they’re shaping your trajectory. Does it feel like your closest crew supports your goals? Are you comfortable sharing your hopes and dreams with your partners? You’ll be stronger when you acknowledge where things stand.

