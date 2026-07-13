July 14's New Moon Is Taking It Easy On These 2 Zodiac Signs

Cancer season has had everyone deep in their feels for the past few weeks — and with Mercury retrograde heavy in the mix, the messiness and moodiness has been on hyperdrive. But on July 14, the moon will join forces with the sun in Cancer, ushering in July’s new moon. This lunation is peaking just a couple degrees away from Mercury retrograde, infusing its vibe with some of this backspin’s fogginess. You’ll have to rely on your intuition to guide your next steps, but if you’re one of the signs least affected by the July 14 new moon, getting in tune with your higher self should be a breeze.

Despite this new moon being in a tight conjunction with always-messy Mercury retrograde, there’s a natural feeling of ease to this lunation. That’s because the moon is happily snuggled up in its home-base sign of Cancer. As the moon’s singular zodiacal domicile, Cancer’s tender-hearted energy provides this solace-seeking luminary with all the comfort and coziness it needs to feel safe and supported. It’s a very lunar time — meaning that the cosmic vibes are in favor of introspection, feelings, and intuition. There’s a major energetic emphasis on care and compassion, so get into a space where you can safely make yourself vulnerable and wear your heart on your sleeve. Remember, even though the cosmic crab has a hard exterior shell, inside it’s soft and sensitive. That’s the part that needs protection, so make sure you’re looking out for the sensitive parts of yourself, too.

Having July’s new moon so entangled with Mercury retrograde could make launching new things more challenging, but there are some advantages to this alignment as well. Mercury’s backward motion has everyone revisiting decisions, ideas, and conversations from the recent (or in some cases, not-so-recent) past. Combined with the new moon’s energy, this can be a helpful time to take something you’d previously pursued or considered, and try to breathe some new life into it.

The summer’s astrology is intense, but for the signs less affected by the July 14 new moon, this lunation will feel like a bright spot. Read on to find out if you’re one of them.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) This new moon is coming in quietly and subtly, so not even the dramatic influence of Mercury retrograde on this lunation will throw you off your game. Right now, your clearest signals are going to be coming from the least tangible places, so it’s important to pay attention to signs, symbols, and other potential messages from your subconscious. For example, your dreams pay be particularly rich with imagery or emotional themes, or you may find that strange coincidences occur that stick out in your mind. Don’t overlook these experiences as random chance. There’s more meaning to the invisible world than you realize. All you have to do is try to listen to the universe.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) You may have recently dealt with some of your under-the-surface feelings in a more head-on way recently, as the current Mercury retrograde is likely to have dragged a few old skeletons out of your closet for reassessment. But under this new moon, you’ll have a chance to clear the air and build some new emotional connections. The sensitive nature of this lunation might push you to be a little more vulnerable than you’re usually comfortable getting, but trust that softness will be rewarded right now. Be honest with yourself and others about how you’re feeling and challenge yourself to speak your fears aloud. Doing so might feel more like a reset button than the detonator you thought it’d be.

For more, check out your tarot reading.