July 14's New Moon Is Taking 3 Zodiac Signs On A Journey

If it feels like your mind is a mess and your moods are all over the map, you can probably blame the current Cancer season and Mercury retrograde mash-up that’s been raging since the last week of June. On July 14, the moon meets up with the sun and Mercury in this cardinal water sign, bringing forth this month’s new moon and a moment of emotional clarity amidst an otherwise hazy period. Everyone is being asked to lean deep into their intuition right now, but the zodiac signs most affected by July’s new moon will have to get especially real with themselves if they want to reap the rewards of this lunation.

Having the sun in Cancer always highlights the things that feel closest to home, like our feelings, family, and memories. This gives the whole first month of summer a nostalgic and emotional vibe. Mercury retrograde being in the mix this Cancer season puts an even greater emphasis on the past, so don’t be surprised if you’ve been looking back on things lately, reviewing recent decisions or reflecting on the impact of distant past events. This kind of hindsight can be a helpful tool during this new moon, in the sense that you’ll be more in tune with all the lessons you’ve learned previously and can look at things with fresh eyes. Launching new things can be slow-going now due to the retrograde, but this new moon can still be used as a chance to set intentions that involve building upon things you’ve already reached for in the past — except this time, with more perspective, wisdom, and compassion.

Cancer is the moon’s cosmic home-base, so having this lunation cozied up in its zodiacal domicile brings a feeling of alignment and emotional clarity, while heightening everyone’s collective intuition. However, the moon is having some drama with the stern and serious planet Saturn, so you’ll want to summon up some discipline and give your intentions some structure. If you’re looking to manifest something new under this lunar reset, don’t get lost in a dream world. Use all that you’ve learned from previous experiences to help you craft a long-term and steady plan.

Managing these cosmic tension points will be more challenging for some people than for others. Read on to find out if you’re one of the signs most affected by the new moon on July 14.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) This new moon is hitting especially close to home for you, so you might want to offer your rough-and-tumble self a little extra TLC. Cancer season is all about comfort, but right now you’re exploring what that means to you by navigating your discomfort. Because sometimes in order to figure out what feels right, you first need to identify what feels wrong. Triggering moments could bring up delicate feelings from the past, or sentimental memories may force you to face some things you’d previously shoved aside. Whatever it is, know that you have an opportunity to rebuild your emotional foundations through honesty and care. If you put compassion for yourself and others at the top of your priority list, you’ll find the right path forward.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Happy new moon in your sign, Cancer! Mercury retrograde may have overtaken most of your season this year, but this lunation serves as a bright spot that’ll make you feel more at home with yourself than you have in a while. This lunation brings an empowering albeit intense opportunity to embrace parts of yourself that you’ve struggled with recently and integrate your experiences into a new reality. You’ve probably spent some time second guessing yourself lately or having a hard time connecting with a sense of identity. Such is the nature of a spiritual growth spurt! Your true reflection is beginning to come into view, challenging you to let go of your old ideas of who you need to be and open your heart to who you actually are.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Are there things you’ve been hoping to change within your closest relationships? If so, this lunation offers you a meaningful opportunity to take steps toward creating the kind of dynamics you’re hoping for. You’ve probably been learning a lot about the state of your partnerships lately, but you can trust that every rehashed conversation or potential change of heart has shown up to teach you something. Take a look at what’s come up between you and the people close to you lately and consider what kind of trajectory you’re on. Are there unresolved issues that are eating away at trust? Is there someone you’d like to make an effort to get closer with? Have you found yourself playing a role you don’t want to be cast in? If you’re honest with yourself, you’ll be able to move forward accordingly.

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