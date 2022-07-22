Astrology
Let your inner lion out.
Ready to channel your inner hot girl? The July 2022 new moon, which arrives on July 28 in ultra-confident Leo, is bolstering our self-esteem. It's all about reflecting, creating, and stepping into your personal power, so you'll want to follow these do’s and dont's.
With Mercury, the planet of communication, in Leo, you may feel extra bold and vindicated in speaking your truth. Be considerate of your words, especially since the messenger planet squares Mars, the planet of aggression, a transit ripe with conflict.