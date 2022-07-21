Nothing says hot girl summer like morphing out of your cozy cocoon and into your best self. And that’s the kind of confident, sensual, and passionate energy that Leo season 2022 is bringing. The courageous fire sign is hyping the collective up between July 23 and August 22, inspiring us all to follow our bliss and to allow our creativity to shine through. Just like the theater, Leo season is all about glitz and glamour, so expect to feel particularly extra over the next few weeks. With the braveheart lion firing up our hearts and creative pursuits, you’ll want to know exactly how Leo season 2022 will affect your zodiac sign.

“The first half of Leo season is bringing spice and drama to your love life in a major way — but there’s also the potential for some major money moves if you play your cards right,” Lauren Ash, an astrologer, tells Bustle. “Overall, Leo season is daring you to see what happens when you bet on yourself and your dreams.”

Leo is a fixed fire sign, meaning that the brazen lion is loyal with a taste for excitement. When the sun ingresses into the lion’s den, you can expect a little bit of theatrical mischief and flirty summer flings. The next month is focused on affirming ourselves, prioritizing self-love, and not taking life too seriously. And since Leo is ruled by the fifth house of creativity and pleasure, the next few weeks are sure to bring your artistic passions to the forefront. Bottom line, this season is a reminder that it’s OK to be a little selfish sometimes — especially when it comes to pursuing what feels good to you.

While the fire sign is supporting the collective’s aspirations, there are a few cosmic hiccups throughout Leo season. There may be a dramatic financial shift, so keep your eyes peeled for surprise expenses and be cautious of any overspending. Uranus, the planet of shock and rebellion, will cross over the north node, which is “a fated fixed point in the sky that shows the kinds of experiences you'll face in life in order to grow spiritually,” Ash says. “This will all be happening in the sign of Taurus, which influences your resources, money, and pleasures.”

Are you ready to be inspired by Leo’s lust for life? Keep reading to find out how Leo season affects your zodiac sign and how to fully manifest the fire sign’s confidence.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Make some room for a little passion, Aries — Leo season is firing up your pleasure zone. With fellow fire sign Leo hyping you up, you’ll find following your passion to be on the top of your list of priorities. Focus on putting yourself and your big creative projects first.

“Leo season promises to turn up the intensity in all areas of your life regarding art, music, creation, and joy,” says Ash. “Expect a boost of confidence and inspiration regarding your latest creative ventures. Keep your eyes open for new opportunities to showcase your skills and stay imaginative during this time.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Is your social battery in need of a serious charge, Taurus? You’ve been on the go lately, but Leo season is giving you an option to hit the snooze button as you sort through domestic matters.

“This month the transit is inviting you to embrace your inner couch potato and focus on spending time with your friends and loved ones,” Ash explains. “This is a good time to focus your energy and take care of your heart and mental health.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Leo season is moving you into a tizzy of new, bold ideas, Gemini. Carry around a notebook to jot down potential creative projects. But be wary of any stubbornness when it comes to your smooth communication skills — you may slip up in the name of being honest.

“Your mind will be running 1,000 miles a minute during this transit,” explains Ash. “And when you’re ruling planet Mercury moves into your fourth house on August 4, expect to make more personal one-on-one connections with loved ones to help you gain clarity on where you’re headed.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

While the rest of the signs may be in a rush during Leo season, you’re being asked to slow down, Cancer. The next few weeks are about deconstructing what you know and recreating new ways to bring comfort and stability into your space.

“As the sun in Leo crosses your second house of finances, money, and income, it’s important to focus on what you value most more than ever,” explains Ash. “Stay mindful around Aug. 11 when the moon activates your eighth house of emotional boundaries and growth. It’s time to be honest about your boundaries and comfort zone in terms of your close relationships.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

There’s no slowing down your glow, Leo, and your shiny new alter ego is ready to shine, too. This season is all about reinventing yourself and affirming your baddassery. It’s a great time to pursue those huge goals and focus on your inner growth — just don’t forget to uplift others, too.

“This is an ideal time to start something new that aligns with a long-term personal goal you have for yourself,” says Ash. “And although there will be several tense moments with a few key transits against your sun sign, ultimately these challenges pave the way for a new path forward.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

If your energy levels are running on empty from all the socializing you’ve done last month, Leo season is a great time to recharge. Focus on introspection right now. Identify the passions you keep hidden away in your psyche and allow yourself to pursue them despite them being impractical.

“Now is the time to rest and reflect and give yourself a bit of stability back in your daily life. You may find yourself drawn to shadow work, meditation, and the spiritual arts during this time,” says Ash. “Embrace the unknown and focus on rejuvenation ahead of your season next month.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Leo season is all about those connections, Libra! Last month was your girlboss era, but now, the self-assured fire sign is encouraging you to oomph up your social network in a more lax and casual way. You feel like yourself when you’re social, so soak in all the popular vibes this month with Leo backing you up.

“You’ll be feeling driven to explore new places, people, and ideas,” says Ash. “Expect a packed social schedule — just make sure to make time for yourself to recharge when Mercury crosses into your twelfth house of spirituality and reflection on August 4.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Ready for some serious professional boot camp, Scorpio? You’re naturally passionate when it comes to satisfying your goals, but fiery Leo is pushing you to make bolder, even riskier moves in your career that have the potential for huge rewards.

“During this period of time, you may feel as though obstacles are magically being moved out of your way,” says Ash. “This energy is inviting you to focus on your personal goals and career aspirations. It’s important to remind yourself that choosing the ideal path for you isn’t always easy, but it is worth it in the end.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Leo season is firing up your ninth house of travel and knowledge which happens to be your ruling house. This is a comfortable place for the sun to be in, and this season is supercharging your free spirit and encouraging you to follow your curiosity down exciting and unfamiliar roads.

“Feeling inspired, Sagittarius? Leo season is bringing creative energy to the areas of life that are related to travel and higher learning,” explains Ash. “If you’ve been thinking of going back to school or picking up a new trade or hobby, now is the time to jump on that opportunity.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You seldom depend on others for help, Capricorn, but Leo season is shifting your perspective. There may be shocking revelations, particularly with Uranus crossing over your pleasure and creativity sector, and you may need words of wisdom to get you through it. Don’t be afraid to lean on others or leave them in charge.

“This month will be important for you to rely on your external relationships and your social systems,” says Ash. “You may also need more emotional support during this time as you shift through some personal revelations, so remember to reach out for help this month instead of retreating inward.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Ready for a summer fling, Aquarius? This season, your sister sign, Leo, is lifting up your spirits — and your heart. Whether you’re single or not, your love life is heating up, encouraging you to open yourself up and embrace the romance that’s headed your way.

“Love is in the air, Aquarius and you’re feeling more playful and romantic than usual,” says Ash. “You’re feeling more charismatic and sociable during this time, so lean into your unique quirks and seek out the partnerships that make you feel seen.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Back to reality, Pisces — although you might find it difficult to discern what’s real and what’s not with your head in the clouds lately. Leo season is asking you to bring equilibrium to your daily routine and to focus on your priorities and well-being. But that doesn’t mean you’re all business — Leo is all about fun and pleasure, so you’ll have no problem finding excitement even in the mundane.

“Last month the sun in Cancer swam through your fifth house of creativity and joy, but after going non-stop for the last few weeks, you may feel a bit lost at sea,” says Ash. “The sun in Leo is inviting some practicality to your world. Now is the time to buckle down and start a new workout routine, and create systems of organization to keep you on track towards accomplishing the big picture goal.”