Your July Money Horoscope

Welcome to Q3, star babes! The midpoint of the year is always a good time to check in on your finances and make sure you’re on track with your annual goals. However, the astrology of July is being dominated by some chaotic planetary aspects as well as a Mercury retrograde that drags on for the majority of the month, so manage your money and professional decisions with a little caution and care. Your July 2026 money horoscopes are not to be missed.

The month opens with some serious cosmic fireworks, as hot-headed Mars collides with unpredictable Uranus on July 3 and 4, stirring up all sorts of reckless behavior and unexpected conflicts. Combined with the chaos of Mercury retrograde — which kicked off during the final days of June and lasts until July 23 — it’s best to take things especially slow right now, even if you have the urge to pop off and make a rash move. Vibes are volatile this week, and the retrograde can make it hard to view situations clearly or objectively. The consequences of hasty choices probably won’t be what you want them to be.

Value-oriented Venus hits exacting and detail-obsessed Virgo on July 9, making everyone more discerning about what is and isn’t worth their time. This middle portion of the month is great for letting go of toxic habits relating to your spending. A moment of intuitive clarity comes when the sun and Mercury retrograde align for their Mercury cazimi on July 12, and the new moon two days later brings a chance to start looking ahead at the new world that awaits.

Leo season begins on July 22, so you may be tempted by all things glitzy and glamorous. Fortunately, this fierce and fiery energy can summon your inner leader, boosting confidence and enhancing your charisma. You can put these skills to good use at work or in financial discussions, especially once Mercury retrograde wraps the following day. Finally, some clear skies!

The luckiest day of the month to take a financial risk or make a career move is under the full moon on July 29. This lunation encourages out-of-the-box thinking and innovative ideas, and it’s simultaneously activating a Jupiter cazimi, which is the annual meeting of the sun with abundant planet Jupiter. This pours good luck over all sorts of material endeavors, especially those that lean creative or a little unconventional. Passion projects, long shots, and potentially-lucrative risks are favored now.

Read on for your July 2026 money horoscope.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Give your workspace a makeover come July 9 and see how much more productive you feel. Making your physical space feel a little more luxe and a little less cluttered can help you lock in and get on top of your responsibilities. If something is eating up your time that isn’t paying off, clear it from your schedule, You’re embarking on a very lucky and lucrative year when it comes to passion projects and side hustles, and Leo season is a great time to kick these types of endeavors into a higher gear. Do some creative networking under the full moon on July 29. Connections made now could lead to something lucrative, albeit a little unconventional.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) You’ve got loads of motivation to tackle money matters this month, but pump the brakes. Unexpected shake-ups could hit your bank account during the first half of July. It’ll be tempting to react in the moment, but temper that urge with patience and thoughtfulness. You’ll be grateful you did once Mercury retrograde ends on July 23. Efforts toward a passion project or side hustle may have failed to produce lucrative results, causing some frustrations at the end of the month. But don’t give up — the full moon on July 29 is your chance to manifest some majorly abundant shifts in your career. Right now, doing something out of your comfort zone is the best way to professionally impress.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) If your financial life feels messier than usual, don’t blame yourself — blame Mercury retrograde in your chart’s money zone. Avoid making big purchases and major income-impacting changes. If decisions or investments need to be made before July 23, try to time them around the middle of the month, between July 12 and 14, as you’ll have more insight into the subtext of your situation. Once Leo season hits, it’ll be a lot easier to make sense of what you’re working with financially and communication will flow with ease. Book your meetings at the end of the month — you’ll be feeling a lot more confident about your next moves.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) It’s easy to get carried away with excessive birthday season spending during the first third of the month, especially with Mercury retrograde mixing signals in your sign. A little restraint goes a long way, and you’ll have plenty of rewards to reap once the mid-month new moon rises. This is a great time to set some intentions relating to your professional and financial goals for the remainder of the year. Leo season and the end of Mercury retrograde pave the way for confident money moves. Don’t second guess yourself when it comes to decisions around your income. Your intuition is strong now, so trust it. High-risk high-reward situations reign during the full moon on July 29.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) You love living the glamorous life, but you can learn to let go of some less-than-stellar spending habits this month if you put your mind to it — especially during the week leading up to the July 14 new moon. Simplifying your financial life and lightening your material load is challenging, but will make so much more space for more lucrative endeavors. Leo season is lighting up a whole new version of you this year, boosting your confidence and making you a magnet for money and abundance. Think bigger and have faith in your ability to manifest the type of life you want. Maybe your career and finance dreams aren’t as farfetched as you once thought.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Unexpected career shake-ups during the first half of the month could test your patience, forcing you to think outside the box and stand still rather than allowing your initial reactions to create unwanted consequences. Instead of jumping into clean-up mode, stand back and assess the mess. Maybe your initial plan isn’t the most effective one — or maybe it’s not your job to have to fix whatever’s happening in the first place. Thankfully, the mid-month new moon will bring a little more clarity on how to handle things. Two weeks later, the full moon gives you a chance to break bad spending habits and clear your schedule of anything that’s been a hindrance to your productivity. Make more room for abundance in your work flow.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) The first half of July is not the time to stress yourself about the next steps in your professional life. Mercury is retrograding through your career zone, urging you to review the recent choices you’ve made and revise the things that are already on your plate instead of trying to get ahead. The mid-month new moon is beautifully clarifying, illuminating the possible paths that lay ahead. Doing inventory on where you’re at instead of distracting yourself with thoughts of the future will pay off. You’ll feel prepared for whatever’s next once the retrograde ends on July 23. Use the build-up of momentum to your advantage and kick yourself into a more ambitious gear. You’ve got lots to share, and people want to see you succeed.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Mercury may be retrograde for the first few weeks of July, but that won’t stop you from charming your way into more success at work — especially during the first week of the month. Communication may be wonky, but your ability to cut straight to the point and understand where other people are coming from will make you a particularly diplomatic coworker right now. Leo season brings even more confidence in your career, lighting up your talents and giving you a strong drive to be recognized as the natural leader that you are. You’re actually embarking on an important year of professional growth and opportunity — and full moon at the end of the month is one of the luckiest moments in this department.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) This month is shifting some of your awareness onto what would truly fill your cup as a career path and what parts of your current work situation feel like they’re not worth what you’re putting into them. Just because a professional situation is in your comfort zone doesn’t mean it’s actually serving your growth or highest potential. As you approach the middle of the month, you might have an opportunity to challenge yourself. Once Mercury retrograde ends, you’ll immediately find that you can smooth over disagreements or awkward moments with colleagues. Getting on the same page will feel relieving. The full moon at the end of the month is a fabulous time to explore new areas of interest. You never know what might turn out to be lucrative.

Capricorn (Dec. 31 - Jan. 18) Mercury may be retrograde, but that isn’t stopping you from trying to get yourself professionally and financially organized. You’ve got the itch to clean up your schedule, refine your routine, and tackle your to-do lists. Go ahead and charge forward on these efforts — just avoid signing any binding contracts or finalizing business deals until the retrograde ends, if they can wait. The full moon at the end of the month is one of the best moments of the summer to lock in on money matters. Instead of taking the traditional path you usually might, open your mind to alternative methods of saving, boosting your income, or meeting any other goals you’ve set for yourself.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) This Mercury retrograde is hitting your schedule particularly hard this time around, so leave wiggle room in your calendar when it comes to meetings and deadlines throughout the first few weeks of the month. It’ll be easy to get behind on your to-do list or fall out of your usual work routine, but the new moon mid-month is a great time to lock back in and start restoring some order in your daily grind. Focusing on getting yourself organized once Mercury retrograde ends is a good idea, as at this point, you’ll have a clearer idea of how to structure your time to maximize productivity. Start taking charge on your goals under the full moon in your sign on July 29.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Mercury retrograde could have you revisiting some old passion projects or failed side hustles with a new perspective. Your gut feelings are going to be especially helpful in gauging things — do you feel a renewed sense of optimism or is there still part of you that doubts the path forward? The mid-month new moon is a good time to lay out the ground work. Your work-life balance comes into focus once Leo season starts, so you can make a lot of headway when it comes to organizing your life and tidying up your work schedule. Putting some new spending habits into place or otherwise adding some productivity tricks into your routine is a great way to make use of the full moon on July 29.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.