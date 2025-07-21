The sun officially enters its fiery home-base sign of Leo as of July 22, meaning Leo season will be in full swing. And just two days in, on July 24, the sun will join forces with the moon, kicking off a fresh lunar cycle and heralding July’s new moon. With the two luminaries together in the sun’s red-hot home sign, this lunation promises to be a powerful one for most people. However, July’s new moon will be especially intense for a few members of the zodiac.

Leo is the zodiac’s fixed fire sign, and it’s all about the heart and its many passions — so this new moon is a beautiful time to consider what brings you joy, optimism, and makes you feel like your most authentic self. However, authenticity isn’t all rainbows and sunshine, so you’ll need to look beyond surface-level pleasures and dig a little deeper if you want to manifest some truly positive changes now.

That’s because the sun and moon will be in an exact opposition with intense and control-seeking Pluto in fixed air sign Aquarius, pushing you to do some spiritual burrowing and pursue those passions that have been slowly and quietly burning underground. It’s less about the desires that you wear on your sleeve and more about those that have been silently existing miles beneath the surface, waiting for a chance to come into the light and transform you.

The new moon lighting up the fixed axis of the zodiac, especially with its opposition to underworld-dwelling Pluto, so the signs born under this modality will likely feel the effects of this lunation most palpably. Read on to find out if you’re one of the signs most affected by July’s new moon.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Get ready to break free and leave the past behind, Leo. It’s your season, and the new moon in your sign is pushing you to embrace authenticity entirely. Of course, the metamorphosis from a caterpillar to the butterfly you’re meant to be isn’t easy, so you’ll need to be willing to step up to the challenge and get outside of your comfort zone. This lunation is an opportunity to commit yourself to new goals and bump up your aspirations to things that are bigger and more meaningful. Thanks to the new moon facing off with transformational Pluto in your relationship zone, you may find that the people close to you are serving as an important mirror to your current growth right now, perhaps even triggering you emotionally. Instead of lashing out at any feelings of sensitivity, use these moments as a catalyst to look deeper into your current dogmas, beliefs, and introspective views. You may find this leads to a breakthrough that allows you to start a brand-new chapter.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) This new moon is rising in one of the most important and public-facing areas of your chart, so it’s challenging you to step into your power and be willing to play the role of the authority. Imposter syndrome could start rearing its ugly head now, and you might be triggered by vulnerable memories or suddenly start believing long-outdated beliefs that you’re somehow not enough. But it’s time to start a new narrative — one that truly reflects your growth, confidence, and well-earned expertise. The new moon’s strongest aspect is an intense opposition with your mysterious ruling planet Pluto — the cosmic lord of the underworld — so expect to do some deep dives into the vault of your own psyche. What limiting beliefs are keeping you small when it comes to your career path? Why do you question whether or not you deserve success? Dig into your insecurities and begin a new journey without them.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) The new moon in Leo is lighting up your relationship zone, encouraging you to develop more confidence when it comes to building meaningful connections with others. This is a beautiful time to take a step forward in a partnership, whether romantic or platonic, because the universe is putting the ball in your court. Follow your heart when it comes to making decisions interpersonally and trust your ability to gauge what’s best for your closest bonds. Right now, your confidence is growing in other ways too, because you’re developing a clearer idea of what your own needs are, which will shape how you show up for others. As the new moon faces off with mysterious Pluto in your sign, you’re feeling the pull of transformation, beckoning you toward a more real and raw version of yourself. Stop molding yourself to fit other people’s idea of who you should be.

