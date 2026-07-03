The whole first half of 2026 has been defined by a back-to-back series of planetary ingresses, all of which have begun reshaping the collective landscape and restructuring the general flow of energy. Neptune and Saturn entered Aries in January and February, Uranus dove into Gemini in April, and the minor planet Chiron hit Taurus in mid-June. Finally, on June 29, expansive Jupiter entered proud and passionate Leo, rounding out the mass shift of astrology’s slower-moving crew of celestial bodies. Jupiter in Leo is one of the biggest influences on the vibes, trends, and general growth arcs that’ll dominate from now until July 25, 2027, so here’s what to know.

In astrology, Jupiter is the planet of growth, optimism, abundance, and higher knowledge. Named after the mighty King of the Gods in Roman mythology, this planet is associated with expansion of all sorts — whether that looks like spiritual or philosophical growth, seeking new life experiences, opening more doors to opportunity, or pursuing higher aspirations. Jupiter can offer everyone a major Midas touch, as it’s considered the luckiest and most blessed of all the planets. However, it can also bring excess, exaggeration, and that “too much of a good thing” type of feeling.

Xavier Lorenzo/Moment/Getty Images

As of June 29, Jupiter is in the fixed fire sign of Leo — a sign that’s as courageous as it is charismatic. The pulse of the zeitgeist is being redefined throughout Jupiter’s journey in this red-hot fire sign, clearing space for everyone to explore new horizons of passion, self-expression, and bravery.

Here’s everything to know about Jupiter’s transit through Taurus from now until summer 2027.

Jupiter In Leo: The Details

Jupiter spends about a year traveling through each sign, so it takes approximately 12 years before this giant planet completes one full rotation through the zodiac. Of the seven traditional planets and those that can be seen with the naked eye, Jupiter is the second furthest away from the sun, beat out only by Saturn. This makes Jupiter (along with Saturn) part of the cosmic threshold between the influential personal planets that orbit close to the sun and the faraway generational planets that usually have a greater influence on the collective than the individual.

See where your growth arc might be headed.

Jupiter spent the past year transiting through the sentimental and compassionate sign of Cancer, having initially dipped into into this cardinal water sign on June 9, 2025. Cancer happens to be Jupiter’s sign of exaltation, meaning that the planet’s qualities are generally expressed in an especially big, sparkly, and confident way when it’s here. However, Jupiter’s ingress into fiery Leo on June 29 is changing up the vibes from deeply emotional to passionate, and this cosmic heat will continue burning bright until July 25, 2027.

Learning From The Last Jupiter In Leo Transit

The last time Jupiter was in Leo was from summer 2014 to summer 2015 — a period defined by maximalism, creative self-expression, and theatrics. Tumblr culture reached its peak during this time, filling everyone’s feeds with edgy photo shoots starring yourself and your friends, loads of people sharing artwork, and the mass reblogging of glittery and grungy imagery, creating a cluttered but creatively curated community online.

Alberto Menendez Cervero/Moment/Getty Images

Atmospheric pop paired with larger-than-life performances dominated — think Beyoncé, Adele, and Taylor Swift’s 1989 tour. More theatrical and artistic musicians thrived in the pop scene too, like Lana Del Rey and Lorde. Meanwhile, the maximalist up-all-night party girl aesthetics of indie sleaze were all the rage. This was also the golden era of Vine, which offered everyone a chance at viral comedy fame by packing their personality into six second videos.

If you want an idea of what themes and energies you might be working with on a personal level through the coming year, think back to what was happening during this period of your life. What were you doing? What kind of music and aesthetics were you drawn to? What were your goals and how was your mental state? While every transit manifests uniquely, this can be a helpful guide to see where your growth arc might be headed.

What Are The Vibes Of Jupiter In Leo?

Jupiter is the planet of good luck and fortune, while Leo is the regal and royal sign associated with glitz, glamour, and being in the spotlight. As the single sign ruled by the sun, Leo energy needs to shine, so expect Jupiter’s sparkle to put stars in everyone’s eyes. Everyone should be channeling their inner celebrity and shamelessly marketing themselves right now — whether that means sharing your art more openly, getting bolder and flashier with your personal style, or generally letting yourself take up more space in the world. Pouring your heart into your passion projects and unabashedly enjoying your time is very Jupiter in Leo.

You’re always going to be the hero of your own story.

Jupiter’s abundance also amplifies Leo’s natural sense of warmth and generosity, reminding people that there’s room for everyone at the top. You don’t need to try to dim other people’s lights in order to make yours brighter! Confidence is key during this transit, and tapping into your own should be a little easier. If not, then it’s time to fake it ‘til you make it! Owning your main character energy and reminding yourself that you’re always going to be the hero of your own story is one of the most important growth arcs you can embrace now, and self-consciousness is something to challenge yourself to overcome.

Catherine Falls Commercial/Moment/Getty Images

On a collective level, now is a time for more childlike joy and playfulness in pop culture. Trends will likely lean maximalist, as both Jupiter and Leo like to go big — so you may find that celebrity culture becomes more theatrical, while bold colors, sparkles, and animal prints in fashion come into greater favor. Step into the spotlight, and be willing to share it with others. People’s hearts expanded on an emotional level while Jupiter was in Cancer, but now that it’s in Leo, you’ll feel even more bold and courageous about living and loving brazenly and without shame.