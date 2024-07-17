Your July Full Buck Moon Horoscope

Cancer season’s emotional ebbs and flows have been dominating the vibes as of late, as the sun’s been traveling through the sensitive sign of the crab for nearly a month. And on July 21, the second full moon of the summer will blossom, closing out Cancer season with some serious cosmic sparkle and giving all zodiac signs a beautiful boost of productivity that’ll help them launch their goals into the tangible realm.
Traditionally known as the Buck Moon, July’s brightest lunation takes place in the hardworking and focused sign of Capricorn, so it’s a good time to gather up all your Cancer season feelings and start channeling them into action. If you put your mind to it, you can make some giant leaps toward your goals during this lunar moment. And be ready to act on some sudden opportunities, as some unexpected curveballs could potentially fast-track you to getting where you’d like to be.
If hearing about the full moon in Capricorn is giving you déjà vu, that’s because this is the second of two back-to-back full moons that have taken place in this part of the zodiac since Cancer season began. There’s usually only one full moon in each sign annually, so this one is considered an astrological “blue moon.” Think of it as a bonus opportunity to push forward on any goals you set during the summer solstice last month, and an auspicious time to make progress on your intentions for the latter half of this year.
Read on for your July full moon horoscope and how the luncation will affect each zodiac sign.
Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.