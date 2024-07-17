Your July Full Buck Moon Horoscope

Cancer season’s emotional ebbs and flows have been dominating the vibes as of late, as the sun’s been traveling through the sensitive sign of the crab for nearly a month. And on July 21, the second full moon of the summer will blossom, closing out Cancer season with some serious cosmic sparkle and giving all zodiac signs a beautiful boost of productivity that’ll help them launch their goals into the tangible realm.

Traditionally known as the Buck Moon, July’s brightest lunation takes place in the hardworking and focused sign of Capricorn, so it’s a good time to gather up all your Cancer season feelings and start channeling them into action. If you put your mind to it, you can make some giant leaps toward your goals during this lunar moment. And be ready to act on some sudden opportunities, as some unexpected curveballs could potentially fast-track you to getting where you’d like to be.

If hearing about the full moon in Capricorn is giving you déjà vu, that’s because this is the second of two back-to-back full moons that have taken place in this part of the zodiac since Cancer season began. There’s usually only one full moon in each sign annually, so this one is considered an astrological “blue moon.” Think of it as a bonus opportunity to push forward on any goals you set during the summer solstice last month, and an auspicious time to make progress on your intentions for the latter half of this year.

Read on for your July full moon horoscope and how the luncation will affect each zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) This full moon is vibing out with your ruling planet Mars, giving you a massive energy boost for your career goals. Whatever you’ve let go of over the past month has been making space for you to carve a new professional path for yourself. Make power moves and follow your inspiration.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Taking a risk doesn’t have to be reckless, Taurus — and right now, your comfort zone is begging to be expanded. This full moon inspires you to think outside the box and visualize a bigger and brighter future for yourself. Take your goals, and level them up just a little bit higher. There’s no reason not to ask for the moon and shoot for the stars.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Dig deep within your heart, Gemini. What desires have been burning within, without much space to breathe? It’s time to give your inner self some time in the light, so shake off any feelings of self-consciousness and focus on complete and total authenticity. Being vulnerable isn’t easy, but it’s easier than trying to suppress what you really want.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) You’re wrapping up your birthday season with this full moon and it’ll pull your closest relationships into the lunar spotlight. What have you learned about partnership and commitment over the past month? How about over the past year? Start applying the lessons you’ve learned about love and build your bonds on a solid foundation.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Your birthday season begins the day after the full moon peaks, so your creativity is at a high point — and this is the perfect cosmic efficiency boost to make some hardcore progress on your goals. Zoom through your to-do lists and do some habit-stacking to set the stage for an organized and productive start to Leo season.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) What passions have you been pursuing lately? This full moon is your chance to take something to the next level — whether you’ve been dipping your toes into a romantic situation or breathing some life into a creative side hustle. Inspiration is hitting you like a lightning bolt, but it’s only useful if you’re willing to put your nose to the grindstone and make some magic happen.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) The last full moon pushed you to focus on building a solid foundation for your goals. But under this week’s lunation, it’s time to start making yourself a little more comfortable. Get serious about self-care and prioritize familial connections and support systems. If you want to get to the top, you’ve got to make sure you’re launching from a place of strength.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) This full moon wants you to say what needs to be said, Scorpio. You tend to be a private person, but now isn’t the time to keep your opinions to yourself. Sharing your ideas and speaking your truth can open some really exciting doors to opportunity now. Only the squeakiest wheel is going to get the grease, so let it all out.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) You’re in the process of getting more serious about your finances, Sagittarius, and this full moon is perfect for making power moves around money. If you’re seeking a raise, it’s a good time to show off your leadership skills and make a favorable impression on your boss. And if you’re looking to invest some cash, a lucrative opportunity will come into view. Capitalize on it.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) This is the second full moon in your sign this summer, so you have double the opportunity to work the lunar magic to your advantage. Think back to the intentions you set under the summer solstice last month. Have you started pursuing those plans? Quit waiting for the “perfect” moment to strike and start making some big moves now.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18): Have you been giving your intuition enough space to roam this month, Aquarius? This full moon is the perfect time to tune into your higher self and tap into your inner witch. Your thoughts have more power than you realize, so shift your mindset and start visualizing the life of your dreams. There’s no reason you can’t actualize some of your fantasies.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) You like maintaining a go-with-the-flow attitude when interacting with others, but this full moon is asking you to embrace your leadership skills more overtly. Right now, you have the power to inspire people and organize your community in a way that can really make a difference. Whether it’s your social group or your colleagues, the people around you are looking to you for guidance.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.