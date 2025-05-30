As you prepare to wrap up the spring and embark on the lush and plentiful season of summer, it’s a good time to reexamine your finances and consider your relationship to abundance. Fortune-bringer Jupiter is making a big move this month, opening everyone’s heart to more prosperity and bigger opportunities — and that’s just one of the major astrological events this month that can impact your cash flow. No matter your zodiac sign, your June money horoscope is full of energizing changes.

The month kicks off in the busy season of Gemini, which inspires social connections, increased multitasking, and a craving for new information. It’s a perfect vibe for networking or making logistical plans for your finances — especially during the first week of the month, during which intellectual Mercury is still in Gemini, too. Additionally, luxe planet Venus will connect with expansive Jupiter on June 4, making this a great time to splurge on something special.

The second week of May gives you an early taste of Cancer season, as Mercury and Jupiter enter this emotion-centric water sign hand-in-hand on June 8 and 9, respectively. You may find that money or career decisions are being made with your heart rather than your head right now — but maybe that’s not a bad thing. Jupiter’s year-long stint in Cancer is a time of deepened intuition and compassion, so open yourself up to the idea of bringing some softness and tenderness into the professional and financial realms of your life. This week wraps up with an adventurous full moon on June 11, which challenges you to break free of your comfort zone and try something out of the ordinary. Taking a risk now could pay off big.

On June 17, go-getter Mars enters exacting and rational-minded Virgo, and this is the perfect vibe for taking thorough, detail-oriented, and intentional actions toward your most practical work or money plans. You’ll be motivated to go after your goals, but only once you’ve dotted your I’s and crossed your T’s. Attentiveness and organization can take you a long way right now when it comes to reaching your financial goals. This kicks off one of the best periods of the year for material manifestation, and that’s thanks to the wildly abundant Jupiter cazimi in Cancer on June 24, followed by a lucky new moon the next day. Virtually anything is possible now if you put your mind and heart to it.

If you’re ready to embrace the summer abundance in your work and fiscal life, read on for your zodiac sign’s June money horoscope.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Treat yourself to something special during the first week of June, as your desire for a little material indulgence might be too big to pass up. You’ll have an easy time attracting money after that, too, as alluring and value-oriented Venus hits your finance zone on June 6 and stays here through the rest of the month. Manifest your heart out. You’ll be extra motivated to take on more responsibilities at your job or otherwise revamp your work routine during the second half of the month, especially during the empowering new moon on June 25. Pragmatism is key now, but passion projects could pick up speed at the end of June — so blend logic with creativity to increase your cash flow.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Money is a big focus as you head into June, and you’ll want to listen to your instinct during the first week of the month — your intuition could lead you to some really lucrative opportunities. Once luxury-magnet Venus hits your sign on June 6, your craving for the finer things in life is high, and there’s plenty of abundance to tap into, so start thinking big. The last third of the month is great for networking and otherwise making meaningful connections that could help you get ahead at work or in business. The new moon is especially primed for intention-setting, so use it to set your sparkliest goals in motion.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Networking opportunities could help you win big during the first week of June, so get your ideas out there and make some lucrative connections. Once auspicious Jupiter hits your money zone on June 9, prepare to embark on one of the most financially abundant periods you’ve had in a long time. Your earning potential is higher than ever, and you’ll discover all sorts of creative ways to expand your income. The last third of the month gives you the perfect first taste of this energy, and the new moon on June 25 is ideal for setting material goals and planting seeds for new business endeavors. Have confidence and go for the gold.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) The month might get off to a slow start, but you’ll feel mentally energized and ready to slay come June 8, when logistical-minded Mercury hits your sign. Lucky Jupiter follows suit the next day, expanding your capacity for abundance. It’s time to start asking for more out of life — whether that’s a raise at your job, loftier career goals, or greater material comforts. Use the full moon on June 11 to break bad work habits that might be keeping you stuck in a funk. Getting out of your comfort zone can improve your productivity. The new moon two weeks later brings the confidence boost you need to make money moves, and the last week of June is fabulous for mapping out the more meticulous details of your plans.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Your professional persona is getting a glow-up during the first week of June, so use your charisma to charm the right people at work and put yourself in a position to impress. If there’s a passion project or side hustle you’ve been working on, the full moon on June 11 could jump-start your inspiration. You’ll feel more serious about drilling into the details of your money-related plans during the latter half of the month, as motivated planet Mars will zoom into your financial zone. This is a great time for taking direct action on things that you know will improve your fiscal situation. You’ll have an even clearer idea of how to do that come June 26, when logistical Mercury hits your sign, lighting up new mental connections.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Gemini season has you focusing on making career connections and bringing some fresh mental energy to your professional life, especially during the first week of the month. Take advantage of this clear-minded creativity and use it to make some moves at work. By mid-month, you’ll feel a surge of motivation thanks to go-getter Mars entering your sign. This ambitious influence empowers you to take action on your loftiest goals, so stop sitting around on those million-dollar ideas and start putting them in motion. You could make some important connections and run into the right people under the new moon on June 25, so be ready to pitch your vision and ask for advice.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Your career is undergoing a massive period of change and expansion over the coming year, and it kicks off during the second week of June. With fortune-bringer Jupiter entering your professional sector, you’ll find that you have an abundance of resources when it comes to work and more opportunities to build a solid reputation. If you need a loan or are looking to partner with someone on a business venture, the full moon on June 11 is a good time to inquire about it. But the new moon two weeks later is all about you. Stop playing small at work and embrace your talents. You deserve to shine like the star that you are —and get paid like one, too.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) The first half of the month has you dreaming bigger, considering ways to build up your skill set and further your education to make your career more lucrative. Follow your dreams, especially during the full moon on June 11. This lucrative and exciting lunation is the perfect time to make money moves and take a calculated risk in the name of abundance. The new moon two weeks later opens your mind to all sorts of opportunities, and this shift in perspective might be exactly what you need to problem-solve your way out of any money issues you’ve been facing. The last week of the month is helpful for communication in the workplace, so initiate any important conversations.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Business partnerships and joint ventures could be lucrative and lively during the first half of the month. Use the power of teamwork to boost your income and diversify your sources of cash. Commit to deals during the full moon on June 11, but make sure they’re on your terms. You’ll be able to make room in your schedule for financial opportunities that are truly aligned, even if you’re booked and busy. You’ll feel extra motivated to take charge in your career during the latter half of the month, as energizing Mars hits your professional sector on June 17, lighting a fire under your goals. The new moon on June 25 is a great one for setting money-related intentions or taking out loans for a business.

Capricorn (Dec. 31 - Jan. 18) The first week of June is highly productive, so use your mental clarity to get ahead at work, map out a manageable budget for the coming month, or otherwise set some refreshed spending habits in motion. You can get a lot done at once, so it’s OK to have your hands in a few different money pots right now. If you’ve considered furthering your education in order to make yourself more marketable or earn a higher pay rate, the latter half of this month could be a motivating time to make moves. Start looking into ways to expand your skill set. The new moon on June 25 could bring the start of a lucrative business partnership or an important contract. Either way, opportunities to commit to something financially are abundant.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Your productivity soars during the second week of June, and it’ll feel like you can accomplish anything you put your mind to. You’re opening up your heart to greater responsibilities and more fulfilling types of work, so trust the universe to bring you some professional and financial opportunities that feel aligned. Cancer season is inspiring a whole new way of managing your day-to-day spending and work habits, and the new moon on June 25 is the perfect time to start a fresh routine or add some new tasks to your daily workload. If you need to negotiate your way into a deal or a raise, the last week of June will bring you the mental clarity you need to slay the conversation.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) The first week of June can be a powerful time to heal lingering money issues and rewrite old storylines that have kept you trapped in a scarcity mindset. You’re learning to welcome more abundance into your life. The full moon on June 11 hits your career zone, and it’s inspiring you to think outside the box when it comes to the way you show up professionally. You don’t always have to play it safe — sometimes taking a leap of faith is exactly what inspires others to trust you. Passion projects get a lucky and lucrative boost once Cancer season comes around, so pour a little extra energy into your side hustles, especially during the new moon on June 25. You might be able to make your leisure time a little more lucrative now.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.