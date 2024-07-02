The first new moon of the summer is rising on July 5, and while it may not be as outwardly electrifying as the Fourth of July fireworks lighting up the sky the night before, this emotionally empowering lunation will set off some warm sparks of connection inside everyone’s heart. Cancer season’s energy has been inspiring all zodiac signs to dip their toes into the deep ocean of their feelings, but thanks to the spiritual meaning of July’s new moon, you might be ready to take a full plunge.

Because new moons indicate the start of a fresh lunar cycle, they correspond astrologically with the energy of new beginnings — making them a prime time for manifestation, setting intentions, or otherwise welcoming new rhythms in your life. In the case of July’s new moon, this rhythmic reset will be beating to the tune of your heart, as the sun and moon will be entwined in the compassionate and caring sign of Cancer. With this maternal energy on your side, the spiritual meaning of this lunation is about nurturing your hopes and honoring your feelings as you open the door to the second half of the year.

If you’re ready to submerge yourself in the emotional waves of this lunar moment, then the spiritual meaning of July’s new moon is ready to deliver.

New Moon In Cancer’s Spiritual Meaning

July’s new moon takes place at nearly the exact midpoint of the calendar year, so it’s the perfect cosmic moment to plant seeds for the latter half of 2024. This is also the only new moon of the year that’s taking place in the moon’s home sign of Cancer, so the energy of this lunation is especially comforting and protective — creating a safe and cozy bubble within which you can safely explore your emotional desires and set intentions that are aligned with your heart. Connecting with the things that make you feel nurtured is a big part of the July new moon’s spiritual meaning, so allow yourself to gently roll with the ebb and flow of your true feelings and find ways to tap into your inner child.

While the Cancerian energy of this lunation is soft and sensitive, there’s also much emotional strength to be summoned as you set some new moon intentions. The luminaries will be vibing out with both get-serious Saturn and take-action Mars, giving you the stamina and confidence to fight for the things that are meaningful to you. Loving and value-oriented Venus is also in Cancer, sweetly connecting with both Saturn and Mars, too — so dig deep into your heart and start drawing in whatever energy you need to feel safe and secure.

How To Use July’s New Moon Energy

Because this lunation peaks during the transition between the first and second half of 2024, July’s new moon is a fabulous time to reconnect with your intentions for the six months ahead — or to lay out some new ones entirely. Allow Cancer’s gentle and intuitive energy to soften your heart and bring the needs of your inner self up to the surface.

With the sun and moon together in the sentimental sign of the crab, this lunation is also a lovely time to do a moon ritual that involves connecting with the emotional element of water. You can make a new moon elixir by setting out a jar of water during the night of the new moon and surrounding it with meaningful Cancer season crystals, like moonstone or calcite, to infuse it with cosmic magic. You can also use the calming energy of water to boost your new moon manifestations in other ways — such as by planning a nurturing self-care night that includes a mystical moon bath and some intention-setting, or by visiting the ocean or another body of water to meditate and write down what new things you’d like to fill your cup with through the latter half of the year.