3 Lucky Zodiac Signs Will Have A Blissful July New Moon

Cancer season is in full swing, which means nostalgic family reunions, cozy nights indoors, and emotion abound. The new moon will arrive on July 17, 2023 2:32 p.m. ET in the sentimental sign of the crab. Expect to feel an urge to start fresh and blossom into your own — although that comes with closing a few doors, too. For a few fortunate zodiac signs least affected by the July new moon, these moments of pause and emotional reflection are a fruitful time to create boundaries that will help them flourish.

It’s hard to get anything past a Cancer. These borderline psychic water signs lean into their intuition and have a deep understanding of the emotional energies around them. That can probably explain why July’s new moon in Cancer can have a few lucky zodiac signs feel extra connected to their own supernatural capabilities. Plus, Cancer’s cardinal energy inspires us to take initiative and lead with compassion.

“This new moon will definitely kick the emotions up a notch during the height of summer, encouraging people to live life to the fullest while being mindful of striving for emotional groundedness,” astrologer Angel Dawn tells Bustle. But despite the new moon prompting intense emotional shifts for us all, some will feel more cradled by Cancer’s softness than others, allowing them to indulge in rest and relaxation.

This lunation can bring up uncomfortable feelings for most people, but for some, Cancer’s energy will be supportive and extra restful. Keep reading to see if you’re one of the zodiac signs who are least affected by the July new moon in Cancer.

​​Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, this is your moment! Take it nice and easy. When your planetary ruler, the moon, is at home in your sign, you tend to feel tranquil and secure. All the more reason to pause your commitments, put yourself first, and welcome all the new opportunities that may come your way.

“Maybe it's time to finally cut your hair or get a funky tattoo of your favorite constellation. But not so fast!” astrologer Pix Wilder says. “This new moon is your sign to hit the brakes and treat yourself to some cozy at-home pampering first.” Before you embark on the long journey of self-discovery, get plenty of beauty sleep.

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Get your favorite face mask and your journal, and turn on relaxing ASMR, Leo! This moment is all about enjoying your quiet sacred space. It might feel like too many different demands are pulling at your attention, but this emotional new moon gives you permission to create boundaries and sit in solitude.

“Maybe pick up that dusty meditation cushion or downloading a mindfulness app,” Wilder says. It doesn’t have to be too serious; productive introspection doesn’t have to squash your fun-loving personality.

Pisces Zodiac Signs (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Feeling frisky, Pisces? This supportive new moon in fellow water sign Cancer is giving you the creative and sensual boost to counter all the projects or romantic prospects that you have your eye on. Before you hit send or make a move, you might want to use this time to plan and rest.

“Maybe it's the perfect moment to draft the first chapter of your novel or sign up for that dance class! Rest up beforehand, though, to greet it with your full energy,” Wilder says.

