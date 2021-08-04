Astrology can explain a lot of our earthly affairs such as why we get along better with certain zodiac signs — some signs are known to gravitate toward those who are eccentric or freedom-loving over more serious or practical signs. While astrology can be a useful tool for deciding compatibility between friends, romantic partners, and even colleagues, it can also provide insight into the motivations behind our behavior. As a textbook Aquarius myself (notoriously known as being emotionally detached), I can attest to the complexity of emotions being uncomfortable at times. Often when feelings get overwhelming, I’ll be the first to disconnect from them and look for logical solutions.

Learning how to read your astrological birth chart can reveal a number of traits and motivations. But a straightforward way to know if you’re an overtly emotional zodiac sign is to take a peek at your ruling planet, as well as what group you fall into for the elements in astrology. For instance, if you’re a water sign, it’s likely that you heavily identify with your emotions since water signs tend to be highly intuitive when it comes to their moods. And, if your zodiac sign is ruled by a planet that governs aggression or intuition like Aries (ruled by Mars), you’ll probably feel more inclined to express your emotions conspicuously.

Grab a box of tissues, your preferred pint of ice cream (mint chocolate chip, anyone?), and continue reading to find out if you’re one of the most emotional zodiac signs.

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21 - April 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Aries, you have a reputation for being hot-headed and impulsive. As the zodiac’s fiery ram, you’re ruled by Mars, the planet that governs aggression and intensity, so you have a tendency to react recklessly when it comes to your emotional responses. In fact, it’s not uncommon for you to experience a myriad of emotions at once. The good news? “With Mars being the planet of speed, Aries’ emotions are fast paced, so they will be able to move on from an emotion after it’s expressed faster than most signs,” astrologer Nautica Flowers, also known as Lil Astro Angel, tells Bustle.

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 21 - July 22) Cancer is one of the most emotional zodiac signs Cancer zodiac signs are natives to the moon, the planet ruling over our inner selves, moods, and emotional responses, so it’s no surprise for these watery beings to be super sensitive and attached to their emotions. “Cancer works as an emotional sponge, absorbing and soaking up whatever feelings are in the room with them at any given time,” says Flowers. “It’s important for them to build a healthy relationship with crying as a way of purging from emotional overload.”

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Underneath Scorpio’s tough exterior lies a highly emotional being. As a Scorpio, you might not wear your heart on your sleeve, but you’re very much in tune with your emotions. It just takes a lot for you to vocalize them! “Scorpios are intuitive and sometimes paranoid by nature, which often leads them to jump to emotional conclusions about people and situations before any factual evidence is given,” says Flowers. “This can cause a Scorpio to become untrustworthy and [hide] their emotions ... leaving them with a raging storm of feelings inside.”