Astrology can explain a lot of our earthly affairs such as why we get along better with certain zodiac signs — some signs are known to gravitate toward those who are eccentric or freedom-loving over more serious or practical signs. While astrology can be a useful tool for deciding compatibility between friends, romantic partners, and even colleagues, it can also provide insight into the motivations behind our behavior. As a textbook Aquarius myself (notoriously known as being emotionally detached), I can attest to the complexity of emotions being uncomfortable at times. Often when feelings get overwhelming, I’ll be the first to disconnect from them and look for logical solutions.
Learning how to read your astrological birth chart can reveal a number of traits and motivations. But a straightforward way to know if you’re an overtly emotional zodiac sign is to take a peek at your ruling planet, as well as what group you fall into for the elements in astrology. For instance, if you’re a water sign, it’s likely that you heavily identify with your emotions since water signs tend to be highly intuitive when it comes to their moods. And, if your zodiac sign is ruled by a planet that governs aggression or intuition like Aries (ruled by Mars), you’ll probably feel more inclined to express your emotions conspicuously.
Grab a box of tissues, your preferred pint of ice cream (mint chocolate chip, anyone?), and continue reading to find out if you’re one of the most emotional zodiac signs.