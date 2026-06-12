The final week of spring is being ushered in by an airy and mystical new moon on June 14, promising a refreshing new beginning as everyone transitions from one season to the next. Taking place in the clever and curious sign of Gemini, this lunation is a time to welcome new ideas, social connections, and perspectives into your world. While Gemini zodiac energy may have a reputation for stirring up drama, this lunation is free of any major cosmic clashes — and the zodiac signs least affected by June 14’s new moon will have an especially chill time tapping into its magic.

Springtime is about making things bloom, grow, and come alive, and Gemini season always serves as the transitional month that wraps up this fertile season and paves the way for summer’s abundance. This makes sense, as Gemini is flexible, social, and open-minded, so it focuses people’s energy outward and has them buzzing about from one discussion or theory to the next at twice the usual speed. Gemini is the sign of the twins, after all, and sometimes it does seem that they’ve got double the brain power and social stamina of any other sign.

With the sun and moon joining forces in Gemini for this new moon, expect new ideas and conversations to flow steadily. The Gemini new moon is all about connections, so expect to feel inspired to make some of your own — within your social group, your professional field, or simply your own mind. Now is a wonderful time to initiate more honest communication, pursue a new interest, and embark on any project that involves projecting your unique thoughts out into the world.

Keep in mind that Gemini’s cosmic ruler Mercury — the planet of logistics and communication — is currently in the tender and sentimental sign of Cancer, so interact with others and share your truth with compassion and care. Facts are important, but feelings are too, so honor your intuition alongside your intellect to gain true clarity around whatever it is you hope to manifest.

Even the signs least affected by June 14’s new moon will be able to harness this lunar energy and use it to set some intentions. Read on to find out if you’re one of them.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) You know the meaning of “as above, so below” — so you know how important it is to make sure your inner growth is happening with as much steadiness and dedication as your outward-facing exploits and explorations. This new moon is taking you on a gentle journey of self-reflection and honesty. It’s time to take all the nebulous fears, desires, or feelings of shame that have been suppressed and start putting them into words. Once you name these skeletons in the closet, they’ll cease to hold as much power over you. Few things ever feel as big or scary in the light of day as they do under the shadow of night, so remind yourself of that when you worry your baggage is too much to claim.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) There’s some serious potential for romance to blossom under this new moon, but it’s important to make sure you’ve got your sh*t together before you bring someone else deeper into your orbit. This lunation might not rock your world the way some do, but it’s offering you a helpful opportunity to look at your habits, routines, and autopilot motions with a little bit more honesty and self-awareness. Are there daily tasks you’re doing ineffectively that could be improved with small tweaks? Are there things in your schedule that no longer offer the purpose and value they once did? A little self-improvement can go a long way now, and it’ll lay out a helpful foundation for whatever new energy (or people) you’d like to invite into your day to day life.

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