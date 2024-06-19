The first full day of summer is serving up some special lunar action, as June’s full Strawberry Moon debuts on the horizon the evening of June 21. As the first major lunation of the new season, this celestial event is a fabulous time to set some summer intentions and check back on your 2024 goals as you head into the second half of the year. Infused with the abundant magic of the summer solstice that took place just one day prior, the June full moon is a powerful one for all zodiac signs — and you’ll want to know how to navigate it.

In the cardinal earth sign Capricorn, June’s full moon highlights the importance of hard work, discipline, and responsibility. You can make major progress on practical-minded goals under this lunation if you put your nose to the grindstone and make no-nonsense plans. With the moon in ambitious Capricorn facing off with the sun in sensitive Cancer, it’s time to balance your private life and your public-facing endeavors. You’ve got to take care of the emotional roots in your life if you want to expand your reach and grow into your full potential, and this full moon offers you a chance to calibrate this dynamic.

Additionally, the full moon pulls value-oriented Venus and dreamy Neptune into the mix, adding some extra astrological layers to the energy. Having Venus face off with the moon propels you to align your intentions with what’s really in your heart, and commit only to what truly lives up to what you know you’re worth. Meanwhile, the hazy influence of Neptune can cast a bit of a fog over your future and your feelings, so take things slow and lean into Capricorn’s ultra-grounded and discerning sensibilities as you make your next moves.

If you want to make the most of this lunar moment, here are a few do’s and don’ts for the June Strawberry Moon that’ll help you maximize the energy.

DO: Connect With Your Ambitious Side

Capricorn is celebrated for being one of the most hardworking, disciplined, and goal-oriented signs of the zodiac, so this full moon is the perfect time to connect with your inner boss and make some power moves. The moon’s pragmatic earth sign energy is great for focusing on material endeavors — such as growing your career, building more financial stability, or investing in something important — so tap into your ambitions and make some pragmatic plans.

DON’T: Waste Time On Fruitless Endeavors

It’s good to have lofty aspirations and dream big, but the Strawberry Moon wants you to assess which of your goals appear to be ripening and which seem a far cry away from ever bearing fruit. Capricorn zodiac energy has lots of patience and diligence to offer you, but it also wants you to be efficient with your resources. If something is starting to feel like a waste of your time and energy, this full moon is a good time to temporarily take the L and put it on the shelf for a while so you can focus on the plans that feel more realistic.

DO: Check In On Your Long-Term Goals

June’s full moon hits just before the halfway point of 2024, so reflect on the goals you set for yourself at the beginning of the year and use this lunar energy to check on your progress. Industrious Capricorn knows the power of a solid step-by-plan, and this careful but committed zodiac sign isn’t interested in taking any risky shortcuts — so make sure you’re looking ahead, preparing for potential obstacles, and putting yourself on a reliable path to success.

DON’T: Bottle Up Your Emotions

At the time of this lunation, the sun, moon, and Venus will be collectively squaring off with the illusive planet Neptune, which could lead to lots of confusing feelings and make reality feel a little slippery. Because of this, it’s extra important to talk through your emotions and get out of the echo chamber inside your head. Keeping everything bottled up inside will only make it harder to see things clearly, so open up to someone you trust to ground yourself and get some helpful perspective.

DO: Act In Alignment With Your Values

The sun is in a tight conjunction with the love planet Venus during this lunation, and they’re both facing off directly with the moon. This brings your personal values to the forefront and asks you to get real about what’s really worth putting your energy into — whether that’s a relationship, a job, or an expectation you’re placing on yourself. Right now, it’s important that you’re setting goals your heart can fully get behind, so get in touch with your inner compass and use it to guide you toward your next steps.

DON’T: Run From Your Reality

The Capricorn full moon brings tangible responsibilities to light and highlights your material and professional goals. But because it’s clashing with delulu Neptune, you might be tempted to withdraw into a fantasy world and give into some escapist tendencies. If you catch yourself trying to detach or distract yourself from some of the important tasks ahead of you, do your best to get back on track. You can always take things slow if your path looks foggy, so there’s no reason to abandon the journey altogether.

