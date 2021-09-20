Astrology
The 4 Most Dedicated Zodiac Signs, According To An Astrologer
Perseverance is the name of the game for this bunch.
For those of us who look for extraterrestrial answers to the most ordinary questions, astrology is often thought of as a staple in providing insight into our motives, tendencies, and personality traits. Taking a deep dive into one’s astrological birth chart can shed a light on why certain zodiac signs seem a bit more goal-oriented, or have an unwavering commitment to their partner(s), friends, or personal mission. If you feel like you naturally commit to a goal or a person with undying allegiance, chances are that you’re one of the most dedicated zodiac signs — and as always, astrology has an answer to why.
Along with your sun sign, a surefire way to tell if you’re among the most devoted of the zodiac bunch is by looking at the sign your Saturn placement is stationed in. Saturn rules over Capricorn (and Aquarius in earlier traditions), and earned the nickname of the “Time Lord,” which is just as stern and serious as it sounds. In astrology, Saturn rules our discipline, responsibility, and, you guessed it, dedication. For instance, if you have a fixed sign placement (Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius) in Saturn, you probably have a proclivity to dedication like no other.
If you’re not one to back down, even when the going gets tough, then you’re likely one of the most dedicated zodiac signs.