The 4 Most Dedicated Zodiac Signs, According To An Astrologer

For those of us who look for extraterrestrial answers to the most ordinary questions, astrology is often thought of as a staple in providing insight into our motives, tendencies, and personality traits. Taking a deep dive into one’s astrological birth chart can shed a light on why certain zodiac signs seem a bit more goal-oriented, or have an unwavering commitment to their partner(s), friends, or personal mission. If you feel like you naturally commit to a goal or a person with undying allegiance, chances are that you’re one of the most dedicated zodiac signs — and as always, astrology has an answer to why.

Along with your sun sign, a surefire way to tell if you’re among the most devoted of the zodiac bunch is by looking at the sign your Saturn placement is stationed in. Saturn rules over Capricorn (and Aquarius in earlier traditions), and earned the nickname of the “Time Lord,” which is just as stern and serious as it sounds. In astrology, Saturn rules our discipline, responsibility, and, you guessed it, dedication. For instance, if you have a fixed sign placement (Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius) in Saturn, you probably have a proclivity to dedication like no other.

If you’re not one to back down, even when the going gets tough, then you’re likely one of the most dedicated zodiac signs.

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 23-Aug. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Leo, you’re known for your warm-heartedness and loyalty, and that’s why you’re one of the most dedicated zodiac signs. “You give devotion to those closest to you in return for attention and praise,” says Quinn. As a fixed fire sign, you’re all about staying power and are motivated by passion, which means you know how to keep the spark alive in your closest relationships (romantic and platonic), or while striving to reach your highest goals.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle You take dedication to a different level, Scorpio. You’ve earned a name for being a deep feeler, and that sentiment isn’t lost on your ability to sustain an undying devotion to others. “You’re ruled by Pluto, the planet of rebirth, which asks for a deep look into our desires, passions, and emotions,” says Quinn. “Wonder why you have a reputation for being the most sexual sign? It’s part of your devotion to the evolution of self.”