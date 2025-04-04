There are some monumental astrological moments in store throughout 2025, and one of the most important planetary shifts of the year happened this week when hazy and glamorous Neptune crossed into fiery Aries on March 30. This marks the first Neptunian sign switch since 2011, and it’ll be Neptune’s first time touching Aries territory since the late 1800s — so this pivotal cosmic reset begets a new spiritual journey for all zodiacs that’ll unfold over the next decade and a half.

In astrology, Neptune is the planet of dreams, idealism, magic, spirituality, and intuition. Its ethereal presence inspires mystical thoughts and creative visions, as well as a sense of synergy and interconnection with all of life’s invisible forces. However, the elusive and intangible nature of this planet also makes Neptunian energy prone to delusion, escapism, illusions, and a lack of boundaries. The allure of Neptune’s glamour and mysticism is hypnotizing, but you have to beware of drowning in its enchanting waters and losing touch with reality, too.

Neptune’s entry into Aries is a huge deal, as this distant blue planet only switches signs approximately every 14 years. That means Aries is considered uncharted zodiacal territory for this numinous planet, at least as far as anyone currently alive on earth is concerned. It’s also special because Aries is the first sign of the zodiac, so not only does this mark a new era for Neptune, but it also symbolizes the completion of a full rotation through the twelve signs.

Here’s the scoop on what to expect from the mystical and once-in-a-lifetime transit of Neptune in Aries.

Neptune In Aries: The Details

Neptune entered Aries for the first time in a century and a half on March 30. While Neptune will take nearly fifteen years to complete its transit through this sign, this initial stint in Aries only lasts until October 22 due to the planet’s annual retrograde.

Neptune will backspin into Pisces on October 22 for one last dip in this water sign, but it’ll move into Aries for good again come January 26, 2026. So the coming months mark the first installment of Neptune in Aries, giving everyone their first taste of the energy that’ll fully settle in once Neptune re-enters Aries early next year. And once it does, it won’t fully depart again until March 23, 2039.

No one on earth will live to experience a whole Neptune cycle — it takes about 165 years for this planet to orbit around the sun and journey through the entire zodiac — so anytime it changes signs, it’s a special experience. For example, the last time Neptune was in Aries was from 1861 to 1875. And after Neptune’s current tour of Aries, it won’t visit this part of the zodiac again until the year 2189, making this a once-in-a-lifetime transit for all.

What To Expect From Neptune In Aries

Neptune is the second-farthest planet from the sun, making its movements a little more subtle in nature, as if it’s casting its haze over the collective consciousness. However far away, the waves of Neptune’s transit through Aries will create ripples in everyone’s life.

During Neptune’s journey through its sensitive and mystical home sign of Pisces from 2011 until now, spirituality has gone mainstream in a big way, with everything from astrology and healing crystals to yoga and witchcraft ranking high in the trend cycle. There’s also been a blurring of lines between the real world and the digital world during this period, with smartphones suddenly offering an easy escape from everyday life and social media’s ubiquitous filters allowing people to construct a fantasy image that’s projected into the world via invisible WiFi signals.

But in the self-starting, trailblazing, and ever-independent sign of Aries, Neptune’s taking on a much different flavor. Its last trip through Aries marked a pivotal time in history, notably aligned with the start of the Civil War and the abolishment of slavery in America. Aries is the first sign of the zodiac, making it a natural-born leader, so there may be a collective urge to pave new spiritual paths and engage with life’s mysteries in a more headstrong and assertive way.

Everyone will be connecting with their mystical side — not by passively daydreaming and feeling into your emotions, Pisces-style, but rather by pushing ahead with brute force and passionately charging toward the things that light up your spirit with excitement and interest. Such is the Aries way!

Thanks to Neptune’s chronic idealism and tendency toward illusion, it’s possible that people will look at some of Aries’ more difficult qualities with rose-colored glasses — think zealousness, bossiness, and impulsivity. Aries is ruled by Mars, the planet of war, so it’ll be important not to glamorize the darker or more aggressive side of Aries’ instincts and find a happy medium.

How Will Neptune In Aries Affect Each Sign?

The fire signs — Leo, Sagittarius, and especially Aries — will experience lots of magic with this transit. You’ll feel a new level of depth and synergy in your soul, likely making you feel more in tune with your creativity. You may even find yourself feeling more inspired and interested in mysticism or esoteric topics, embracing a broader or more spiritual way of thinking. Dive into this spiritual revolution and allow yourself to explore the more numinous and mysterious corners of the world.

Earth signs Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn have an even more personal spiritual evolution in store over the next 14 years. Neptune will be transiting the most introspective and close-to-the-heart parts of your charts, expanding your ability to connect with your deepest emotions and perhaps even heightening your psychic instincts. Trust your gut! You’re wearing your intuition and spiritual strength on your sleeve, so tap in and let it shine.

Air signs Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius will be experiencing the influence of Neptune in Aries within their social lives and interpersonal bonds. Expect star-crossed connections to enhance your understanding of life’s magic and deep conversations to help connect life’s most mysterious dots. However, this can also be a time when it’s hard to see the nature of your relationships as clearly as you normally could. Ultimately, how you relate to the people around you is changing for the better.

Finally, Neptune in Aries marks the completion of an important spiritual journey for water signs Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces. You’re coming out the other side of a mystical revolution of your hearts, and now you’re finding tangibility in the invisible. You’re beginning to see the mundane and everyday parts of your life — such as work, your career, and your routines — with fresh eyes, and infusing these non-spiritual endeavors with a sense of magic will be more important than ever.