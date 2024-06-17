These 2 Zodiac Signs Can Chill Out During June’s Full Strawberry Moon

Full moons are always the most climactic moment of the lunar cycle, but the June full moon is set to be especially buzzy and energizing — as it’s peaking just one day after the summer solstice. Nicknamed the Strawberry Moon, this juicy lunation encourages all zodiac signs to clear the path to their highest potential and determine how to tend to their personal goals. While it may be challenging for some, there are a few zodiac signs likely to have a chill full moon experience.

This full moon is happening in the disciplined and ambitious realm of Capricorn. Ruled by the grounded element of earth, this no-nonsense zodiacal energy is associated with security, wealth, and ambition — so you can use this full moon’s influence to make power moves at work, realign your priorities, and clear away any obstacles standing in the way of your worldly success. You may even feel called to connect more deeply with your purpose and think more about the mark you’d like to make on the world.

June’s Strawberry Moon also peaks just one day into Cancer season, so in addition to the full moon energy, you’ll feel this solar shift. While Cancer season will bring feelings to the forefront over the coming month, this lunation can help you channel this energy into your public-facing goals. Think about what earthly endeavors are really worth pouring your heart and soul into now — and which ones may not be as practical as you initially thought. The Capricorn full moon wants you to tap into those tangible goals and take steps toward securing your material ambitions.

There are a few planetary clashes taking place alongside this full moon that could stir up a bit of drama for some people, but a few lucky zodiac signs will get to skate past the intensity. Read on to find out if you’re one of the signs least affected by June’s full moon.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Cancer season is generally a slow-paced and sleepy time for you, as it marks the sun’s annual journey through your introspective and quiet twelfth house. Getting quality rest and relaxation before your birthday season starts next month is definitely a high priority now, and this full moon is the perfect time to do some maintenance on your routine to ensure you can get the downtime you’re craving. Use this burst of lunar energy to tackle any lingering projects on your to-do list so that you can cross them off your list. Then focus on upping your self-care game. Booking a massage, restocking your vitamin cabinet, or starting your day with some morning meditations are all great ways to work with the vibe.

Additionally, the sun will align with sweet and benefic planet Venus at the time of the full moon — which is important, given that the sun is Leo’s governing planet. Having your cosmic ruler under the influence of loving and harmonious Venus adds a spoonful of sugar to any full moon challenges and makes everything go down a little bit easier. Enjoy the good vibes.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

June’s full moon is rising in one of the most introspective and spiritual parts of your birth chart, Aquarius — so while the outgoing and buzzy energy of this solstice-adjacent lunation might be a social time for some, you’ll probably find that you’re craving a little more quiet and solitude. This is an important time to check in on the power levels of your personal batteries and sort out which areas may need some recharging. If you’ve been neglecting your sleep schedule and burning the candle at both ends, this is an important time to clean up your routine and prioritize getting rest.

This can be a powerful time to check in with yourself on a spiritual level, too. When was the last time you truly tapped into your intuition or allowed yourself to freely explore your subconscious feelings? This full moon is the perfect opportunity for you to try a solo manifestation ritual or meditation, so plan something soul-nourishing and let your mystical side come out to play.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.