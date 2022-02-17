Astrology
The 3 Most Compatible Matches For Life Path 6s
These givers need someone to take care of.
In numerology, numbers can give you a glimpse into the various energies that follow you. Calculating your life path number is a great way to understand yourself on an intimate level as well as learn what kind of chemistry you have — or don’t — with others. That’s because just like astrological synastry, you can use your life path number to decode relationship compatibility. If you calculate your life path number and learn you’re a 6, chances are you’re a hopeless romantic who cares deeply for others, so it’s important that you find a match who can align with your caregiving tendencies.
“Life path 6 persons can be divided into two major drivers: those who thrive in the arts, aesthetics, beauty, etc., and those driven by a need for service, giving and improving life for others,” numerologist Josh Siegel tells Bustle. “Life path 6 brings a desire for a relationship and family, along with the security of long-term commitments.”
Adding the numbers in your birthday will give you your life path number. If you happen to be a 6, you’re known for being warmhearted and family-oriented. Life path 6s are also peacekeepers, so keeping a balanced lifestyle and harmonious relationships — especially domestic ones — are extremely important to them. (Fran Fine vibes, anyone?)
Since they’re harbingers of justice, they tend to sacrifice themselves in the name of peace. Something they’ll need to reconcile in relationships, according to Siegel, is their need to help others at the expense of their own wellbeing. “[Life path 6s] are prone to ‘performing for love.’ For example, giving too much, taking on other people's issues and feeling the need to always do better, or being perfect,” explains Siegel. Their ideal partner is one who will appreciate and reciprocate the effort and care a life path 6 puts in the relationship.
Whether you’re a life path 6 or want to know their potential matches, knowing the best bonds for the sensitive caregivers is a great way to know how numerology compatibility works. Continue reading to find out the most compatible matches for a life path 6.