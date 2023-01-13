These 3 Signs Are The Luckiest In The Zodiac

Every zodiac sign has a stroke of fortune at some point. Your monthly or yearly horoscope can tell you which lucky days you should be circling on your calendar in order for you to make the most out of them. However, there are a select few zodiac signs who are lucky year-round. If you’re wondering whether your sign is one of the chosen few, astrologer Tara Bennet shares which signs are the luckiest overall, as well as which ones will have all the luck in 2023.

When you’re looking at luck in the context of astrology, you want to pay attention to Jupiter. According to Bennet, Jupiter represents good fortune and has a “massive influence” on how lucky a sign is at any given time. In general, it takes about 12 years for Jupiter to circle the zodiac. “When it’s aligned with your sign, lady luck will definitely smile on you,” Bennet says. “Jupiter influences each sign differently, with each reaping different benefits according to their own qualities and characteristics.”

In 2023, two lucky signs will receive Jupiter’s blessings: Aries and Taurus. As Bennet says, Jupiter will bring an “abundance of luck” in business to rams. If you’re an Aries, be confident in your own abilities and believe in your power to manifest the career you want. “Fueled with confidence and belief in their own abilities, it’s the Rams’ chance to take a risk and tap into their entrepreneurial spirit or take a big career move,” Bennet says.

Taurus, on the other hand, will be lucky towards the end of the year. If you’re a bull who’s been looking for luck in the relationship department, Jupiter will give you a “helping hand” in love. While Aries and Taurus are set to have good luck in 2023, three zodiac signs tend to have good luck all the time. With that, here are the luckiest zodiac signs, according to Bennet.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Gemini is ruled by Mercury, which is the planet of expression and communication. According to Bennet, the air sign’s “silver tongue” is the root of their luck. “They know how to charm their way into the hearts of those around them, opening doors and fast tracking themselves to the top,” she says. In short, they’re blessed with a talent that helps them create their own luck.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Fiery Leo is one of the luckiest signs in the zodiac year-round for the simple fact that they believe they are. According to Bennet, Leos are born thinking they’re the “masters of the universe,” and live their lives expecting good fortune. “Their confidence that they will succeed pushes them to seize every opportunity,” she says. “Taking chances but never doubting they’ll succeed is the lion’s key to good fortune.”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Leos may think they were born into this world lucky, but Sagittarius can actually say they were born lucky due to their ruling planet, Jupiter. In astrology, Jupiter is the sign of luck and expansion, making Sagittarius the luckiest sign of them all. “Being both a fire and a mutable sign, they have the drive but also the ability to go with the flow, making them open to every opportunity,” Bennet says. “Adventurers and risk takers, Sag’s use their fire to supercharge their luck, bringing good fortune into all aspects of their lives.”

Source

Tara Bennet, astrologer