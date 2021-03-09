March's New Moon Will Be Mostly Chill For These 3 Zodiac Signs

New moons bring new beginnings, and the March 2021 new moon will be delivering us an especially emotional one. Rising on March 13 in the ethereal sign of Pisces, this month's lunar reset asks us to detach from the nitty-gritty aspects of reality for a moment in order to get in touch with our most fanciful feelings and day-dreamy thoughts. Everyone will feel this powerful lunation's effect on their heart and soul, but for the zodiac signs least affected by the March 2021 new moon, it'll be a little more easygoing.

Having a new moon within the realm of mutable water sign Pisces can manifest in many ways, but one thing's for sure: We're all going to be plunging deep into our feelings. Pisces season energy is all about swimming freely in the depths of our emotion, imagination, and sense of mysticism. This lunation asks us to vibe things out using intuition versus observing things with logic, so use it as an opportunity to help strengthen your emotional, psychic, and spiritual instincts.

The new moon in Pisces and the sun are going to be cozying up closely to romance planet Venus and dreamy planet Neptune, forming a full-blown stellium of planets in Pisces' sensitive territory. This means that some of us are going to have to wade through intense feelings. But if you're one of the water zodiac signs, then you're probably used to swimming through these oceans of emotion — which means you'll have an easy time working with the new moon energy.

Find out if you're one of the lucky zodiac signs the March 2021 new moon will affect least so you can fully soak up the romantic, creative, and fantasy-like vibe.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Let go of your worries now, Cancer, because this new moon is bringing you loads of good luck. While you usually prefer to play it safe, your adventurous side is coming out to play now, so you may find yourself more willing to branch outside of your comfort zone than usual. Take advantage of this heightened craving for excitement and feed your soul by doing something mind-expanding. It's a great time to study a new topic, plan your post-pandemic dream vacation, or connect with an unusual person who can help you broaden your perspective. Big dreams don't come from thinking small, so stretch your idea to what's possible in life and watch the opportunities begin to unfold.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

For you, Scorpio, this new moon could one of the most prosperous and pleasurable of the year. You're bursting with creative inspiration, so it's a perfect time to pour your heart and soul into an artistic project. Poetry, music, visual art, performance, or writing could all be successful outlets for your new moon feelings. This is also a beautifully romantic moment for you, so if you're looking to date, you could easily connect with someone new. And if you're already in a relationship, there could be an opportunity to up the passion. Whether in love, work, or leisure, this lunation asks you to embrace a childlike sense of playfulness. Life should be joyful, so take a break from the tough stuff and allow this lunation to remind you of the immense amount of beauty in the world.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

It's the single new moon of the year that takes place in your sign, Pisces, meaning it's offering you a special new beginning. While you'll feel the intensity of this lunation (it's taking place in your oh-so-personal house of self, after all), making the most of the energy will come naturally to you. Things are changing now — your value system, desires, and dreams are evolving and taking new forms, and you may realize that you're not the same person you once were. You might even be inspired to change something about your personal style or appearance to symbolically reflect your inner growth! But whatever you do, don't worry about how everyone else will react to your transformation. The most authentic version of you is waiting to show off its face to the world, and you'll attract all the right people.