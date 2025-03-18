March’s Mercury Retrograde Will Be So Chill For These 3 Zodiac Signs

Mercury retrograde is back, and it made its 2025 debut on March 15 EST — just about 24 hours after an intense total lunar eclipse swooped in to rock the cosmic landscape. The astrology of March is rocky, as Mercury retrograde periods are known for bringing miscommunications, technical mistakes, and all sorts of other logistical mishaps. But there are silver linings to every transit, so no one is doomed to withstand three and a half weeks of misery. In fact, this particular cosmic reversal will probably be a bit easier on a few zodiac signs, given where it’s hitting in their charts.

Whenever a planet retrogrades, it slows things down and mixes things up in the areas it rules. And as the planet that governs communication, timing, technology, and scheduling, Mercury is in charge of many of the moving parts that make people’s everyday lives flow. That’s exactly why its backspins are so infamously annoying. Of course, how hard a retrograde hits you depends on what part of your chart it’s activating — so just because things can go wrong doesn’t mean they will.

This time around, Mercury is retrograding through two different zodiac signs — fiery Aries and emotional Pisces — which means it’s highlighting multiple zones of each person’s birth chart and potentially stirring up even more chaos. While Mercury backspins through Aries from March 15 through March 29, some verbal fumbles could come tumbling out if you don’t stop to think before you speak. Aries zodiac energy is impulsive, so beware of diving head-first into a foot-in-mouth moment. From March 29 through April 7, Mercury will start backstroking through Pisces’ ocean of emotions, making everyone extra sensitive to the misunderstandings and missed connections that could take place.

This could be a rough few weeks for some, but for the zodiac signs least affected by spring’s Mercury retrograde, a little conscientiousness can go a long way in bypassing the bulk of the chaos.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Your ruling planet Venus has been retrograding since March 1, so by the time Mercury starts backspinning, you’ve already been deep in a period of reevaluation and self-reflection. But thankfully, the first two weeks of this planetary reversal shouldn’t actually add too much cosmic chaos to your plate. You might feel a little out of touch with your intuition or like your gut is sending you mixed signals, so take extra time out to refocus your energy inward and clear your mind of clutter. That said, this Mercury retrograde could get a little dicier during the latter half, as from March 29 through April 7, the backspin will be hitting your friendship and collaboration zone. Disagreements or misunderstandings within your social circle could cause some drama, so try to stay out of gossip and fly under the radar when it comes to tense group dynamics. If you stay in your lane, the weird vibes won’t get under your skin.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) This backspin shouldn’t be too rough on you, Leo. But if you have any big trips coming up or are planning to make any travel arrangements, you’ll want to double-check your itinerary and take some extra retrograde precautions. From March 15 through March 29, you may also be reconnecting with some beliefs or philosophies that you held in the past, or perhaps resuming the pursuit of some area of study that had previously fallen off your radar. It’s a great time to look at recent endeavors with fresh eyes and shift your perspective. During the last stretch of the retrograde, from March 29 through April 7, the energy of the retrograde gets much more introspective and emotional. Old feelings of jealousy, fear, or even desire for others could come back up to the surface, prompting you to deal with the skeletons in the closet that’ve been collecting dust.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) This retrograde shouldn’t be too hard on you, but during the first two weeks of the transit, you may want to look out for long-lost lovers who somehow find their way back onto your radar. A spring fling can be fun, but bear in mind that retrograde-fueled reconnections might not necessarily be built to last — so keeping things light and honest with low expectations can yield the best outcome. During the last stretch of the retrograde, from March 29 through April 7, retrograde vibes get a little more personal, as Mercury will be hitting your domestic fourth house. Old or unresolved family issues could arise now, but instead of running from the drama, use this as an excuse to clear things up once and for all. You can actually heal a lot of old wounds right now if you’re willing to face your true feelings and deal with the past.

