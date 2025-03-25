March 29’s New Moon Solar Eclipse Is Shaking Things Up For 3 Zodiac Signs

If you’ve been feeling intensity brewing over the past couple of weeks, you can probably blame the planets. The astrology of March has everyone knee-deep in both Venus and Mercury retrogrades and the chaotic portal of eclipse season. The mid-month total lunar eclipse rocked the zodiac, bringing forth a mega-cleansing energy that helped people purge away all the spiritual gunk blocking their paths. But the upcoming new moon solar eclipse on March 29 has a much different and spicier flavor, and it’s here to make you step into your power and prove that you’re ready to stand up for what you want. If you’re one of the signs most affected by March’s solar eclipse in Aries, then get ready to show off and show out.

Aries is the zodiac’s cardinal fire sign, so its vibe is self-motivated, trailblazing, and ferociously fearless. At the time of the eclipse, the sun and moon will join forces in feisty Aries, collectively activating the destiny-aligning influence of the North Node of Fate. Now’s a time to hit the silence button on all the outside chatter pressuring you to cave to the wants and needs of others and fully prioritize your path. Aries zodiac energy isn’t afraid to pursue what it desires and charge forward on its goals — and during this eclipse, you shouldn’t be either.

During the eclipse, Aries’ ruling planet, Mars, will be making a powerfully auspicious trine aspect to down-to-business planet Saturn, so gather up all the tough love-tinged lessons that the eclipses have taught you over the past years and use them to buckle down and prove yourself. You have the tools to make magic happen in your life, so don’t wait for someone else to come save you or waste time trying to find a shortcut to the finish line. This Mars-Saturn connection happening concurrently with the eclipse challenges means all zodiac signs should step up as leaders and be willing to work toward their long-term visions — especially people with major cardinal sign placements in their charts.

Everyone will feel the heat from the March 29 new moon solar eclipse, but a few zodiac signs could experience some life-changing metamorphoses. Read on to get the scoop.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) March has been a big month for you, as not only does it kick off your birthday season, but you’ve also had Venus and Mercury retrograding through your sign simultaneously. There are a lot of internal deep-dives and personal reviews happening in your world! And the upcoming eclipse in your zone of the zodiac is here to help you fully step into this new and improved version of yourself, even if that means stepping outside your comfort zone. This powerful lunation marks the last eclipse in your sign until 2032, so while it may feel intense, trust that it’s pushing you through an important threshold that’ll allow you to see your path throughout the years ahead. You’re being asked to shake off any self-doubt or insecurity about how you show up in the world and fully own your confidence. Prioritize your needs above all else, and don’t waver in your adamance to ensure they’re met.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) As the singular sign ruled by the moon, eclipses are always emotionally powerful periods for you. But this one highlights your public-facing tenth house, so you’re embracing some meaningful lessons about your career path, how you show up in your work life, and how you chase your ambitions. It’s time to stop hiding your talents or downplaying your hunger for success, and this eclipse is here to ensure that you start letting your drive and leadership skills shine. Additionally, Aries’s ruling planet, Mars, is in your sign at the time of the eclipse, and it’s forming an alliance with down-to-business Saturn — giving you an added sense of grit, motivation, and moxie when it comes to pursuing your professional goals. Focus on the mark you’d like to leave on the world and work to make it happen.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Since 2023, the eclipses have been bouncing back and forth from your sign to your chart’s relationship zone — and this one is here to wrap up this growth-oriented story arc that involves how you relate to other people. You’ve done a lot of skin-shedding over the past few years, learning to let go of pushy partners or people-pleasing parts of yourself to make room for more aligned and soul-expanding connections. And under this eclipse, it’s time to prove that you know how to stand tall in your truth, no matter what the people around you say. When you fully own your power and are unafraid to be yourself, you’ll attract more respect — as well as people who want to support all facets of your higher self. It’s time to start shifting your standards and ensuring that your needs are being prioritized in relationships of all sorts.

