May 27's New Moon Will Be A Turning Point For These Zodiac Signs

If you’re ready for a fresh start, the lunar cycle is here to deliver. This month’s new moon arrives on May 26 PT / May 27 ET, and this clever and exciting lunation will light up your mind and heart. It’s serving up tons of manifestation potential that everyone can tap into, but it could be an especially pivotal moment for a few members of the zodiac.

Gemini season kicked off on May 20, and the upcoming new moon rises in this mutable air sign’s realm, lighting up all the quick-thinking and busy-bodied energy that Gemini has been bringing. This mentally buzzy vibe is amplified by the sun and moon’s joint alignment with chatty Mercury — Gemini’s ruling planet — which could catalyze fresh ideas and new intellectual connections. Do some brainstorming and networking, as there’s lots of potential for growth and lightbulb moments.

The days leading up to the new moon bring some important astrological shifts, most notably the ingress of serious and karma-wielding Saturn into the fiery sign of Aries on May 24. This is the first time Saturn has switched signs since 2023 and the first time it’s been in Aries since 1999 — and this lunation will immediately activate this shift. That’s because the sun, moon, and Mercury will collectively make an auspicious trine to Saturn, allowing you to step up your game mentally and emotionally. Additionally, the new moon will positively aspect both dreamy Neptune and transformational Pluto, so deep thoughts and intuitive downloads are likely. Stay open to new ways of seeing the world and expressing your thoughts.

This is a meaningful lunation for everyone, but if you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by the May 27 new moon, be ready to embrace some big and bright changes in your life.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) The new moon is rising in chatty and information-obsessed Gemini, so there’s a big emphasis on sharing ideas and putting thoughts into words. You’ll arguably feel this energy more intensely than any other sign, as the new moon is hitting your communication zone. The need to speak your truth will be almost impossible to resist now, so you must honor this desire for openness and honesty. Keeping things bottled up won’t do you any favors. Additionally, this lunation connects with both intuitive Neptune and strong-willed Saturn in your sign, reminding you to trust your gut and maintain integrity at all times. Sharing what’s on your heart is an act of care, so whatever you need to say, make sure you say it like you mean it.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Happy new moon in your sign! Your confidence is blossoming as beautifully as the springtime flowers, and while the new moon may be shrouded in darkness, your mind is being lit up as brightly as the sun. This lunation brings you a sense of clarity you haven’t felt in a long time, so tapping into your true desires will come much more naturally. Being authentic is a challenge when you’re unsure about who you are, but right now, you can see your reflection for exactly what it is, and connect with how fabulous you truly are. Your ruling planet Mercury is also sparkling in your sign alongside the new moon, giving you an even quicker wit and sharper tongue than usual. Speak honestly and believe in your ideas, because the world wants to hear what you have to say.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) If things have been left unsaid in your closest relationships, now is the time to uncork that bottle full of feelings and start expressing what’s on your heart. This new moon is hitting your house of partnerships, giving you a chance to turn over a new leaf in love and begin a fresh chapter that’s much richer in emotional connection. It’s easy to sweep things under the rug, but honesty is always the best policy, so practice putting your desires and feelings into words, even when it’s challenging to say the truth. It’s also important to remember that communication is more than just talking — it’s also about listening. Make sure you hear what your partners say and consider their needs alongside yours. Relationships are always a two-way street.

