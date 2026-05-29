May 31, 2026's Full Blue Moon Is Destiny-Aligning For These 3 Signs

May began with a powerful full Flower Moon that pulled everyone deep into their feelings and cleared space for personal growth. This month also ends with a full moon, which rises on May 31 in the fiery and free-spirited sign of Sagittarius. As the second full moon to occur in a single month, this lunation is also known as a blue moon, and it’s here to close out this springtime season with an intense and destiny-aligning bang. If you’re one of the signs most affected by the May 31 full moon, you’ll want to pay closer attention to what the universe is trying to reveal to you now.

It’s currently Gemini season, and this airy and intellectual vibe has people mentally zoomed in on all the little details and bits of information that are circling around their goals, ideas, and daily life. However, May’s second full moon rises directly across the sky in philosophical and worldly Sagittarius — the zodiac’s mutable fire sign — which will help people look at their situations through a much wider-angled lens. Sagittarius zodiac energy is thirsty for new experiences and wants to explore the world far and wide, allowing you to look beyond your current circumstances and visualize what’s possible, even if it’ll require taking a chance and pushing yourself further than you think you can go.

Having the full moon in Sagittarius brings optimism and open-mindedness, but there’s a lot of cosmic intensity swirling around this lunation, too. The sun and moon are locked in a tense grand cross with the North and South Nodes of Destiny — two spiritual points in astrology related to fate and life purpose. This activates some serious themes relating to the changes that have been unfolding in people’s lives over the past year, especially for the mutable zodiac signs. While this lunation isn’t an eclipse, it may feel more like one than a typical full moon, and could bring some forward-motion when it comes to the themes that came up during the last sets of winter and summer eclipses.

Additionally, the full moon will be loosely opposing edgy and unpredictable planet Uranus, bringing forth some surprises and forcing a more forward-thinking approach to whatever you’re facing. This lunation challenges everyone to get outside of their comfort zones and start exploring some uncharted territory. If you keep your hands on the steering wheel and your eyes on the road, you’ll be able to zoom through these changes with a sense of empowerment and curiosity rather than fear.

The mutable signs are in for a wild ride, but a few of them will face some especially powerful shifts. Read on to find out if you’re one of the signs most affected by May 31’s full moon.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) You’re undergoing some longer-term shifts when it comes to the way you show up publicly for others and privately for yourself — and under this full moon, you’re going to see those changes reflected in your closest relationships. As you evolve and push your personal envelope, the people in your life are either going to be flexible and make space for this new version of you or struggle to adapt. Either way, don’t limit your own growth because of it. Sometimes people are like boomerangs, growing distance for a while but eventually making their way back into your world. Let people move and shift freely — yes, including yourself — and trust that what’s meant for you will always come back around.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Happy full moon in your sign! Gemini season has had your attention on outside commitments and the information you’re collecting from other people, but this lunation is all about you. Get back to your roots by zooming out and assessing the big-picture of what you’re currently working toward. Forget the details and to-do lists for a moment and think about your higher aspirations. If you took a risk and had faith in the process, could you wind up closer to your dream scenario than you initially thought was possible? Believing in yourself on a deep level is what you’re being challenged to embrace now.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) The growth that has taken place in your own identity over the past year is not to be understated, as you’re learning to shed old conceptions about yourself in order to embrace a more true and aligned version of who you are. This lunation is likely to ask you to start applying these lessons to your public-facing path. Career situations could arise now that require you to step up and move with a little more confidence — so face this challenge with faith and optimism. You’re not trapped in any boxes, and “acting out of character” only applies if your story has been pre-written. Follow your truth and be willing to show up professionally with a new and different perspective.

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