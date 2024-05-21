Your Horoscope For The May Full Flower Moon

Get ready to bring your springtime intentions into full bloom, because May’s full Flower Moon is blossoming on Thursday, May 23, and it’s one of the most abundant lunations of the year. Rising in the free-spirited sign of Sagittarius, this full moon is a time to embrace optimism and fearlessly chase the pot of gold at the end of every rainbow. It’s also the last full moon of the spring season, so knowing how the May 2024 full moon will affect each zodiac sign is important if you want to take advantage of the magic.

Gemini season starts just a few days before the full moon, shifting the collective cosmic focus onto the busy-bodied happenings of the present moment. But with the full moon shining across the zodiac in adventure-seeking Sagittarius on May 23, you’ll be called to broaden your perspective on things, looking beyond what lies in front of you and seeking the magic that might be waiting for you on a faraway horizon. It’s a time to connect with your higher-minded goals and be willing to take a leap of faith toward something new and exciting.

There are also some magical planetary connections taking place alongside this lunation that make it one of the most abundant, prosperous, and romantic of the year. Fortune-filled Jupiter is aligning with love planet Venus at the very last degree of Taurus, bringing all sorts of expansion and luck to relationships and money matters alike. Both of these planets will be blowing a kiss to glamorous Neptune, casting a dreamy rose-colored haze over the full moon’s buzzy energy and putting our sparkliest fantasies within reach.

Read on for your May 2024 full moon horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) You have the power to choose your own destiny, and with the full moon rising in your chart’s adventure sector, you’re finally able to see things from a brand new perspective. Forget about your to-do list for a minute and connect with your higher-minded goals and aspirations. Your time and energy are valuable resources, so where should you be spending yours? Look at your life from a big-picture point of view and plan accordingly.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Dig deep within your spirit and connect with the desires that have been buried beneath the surface of your heart, Taurus. There’s always vulnerability involved when taking a risk, but if you don’t chase after your dreams now, you might always have to wonder what magic would have happened if you did. Under the abundant and free-spirited influence of this full moon, trust that the universe has your back and that luck is on your side.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) It’s your birthday season, Gemini, but this full moon is shifting your attention onto your closest relationships. It’s important to ensure your inner circle is supportive of your freedom and optimistic about your growth, so have a check-in with your partners and open up about anything that’s making you feel inhibited. Your intuition is giving you a lot of good information now, so tune into whatever your heart is telling you and take it from there.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) When you drop your inhibitions and take a leap of faith, you’ll be amazed at how much you can get done. This full moon is rising in your house of daily routines, inspiring you to shake up your schedule and be a bit more spontaneous about your plans. Being productive doesn’t always require a strict and rigid agenda — sometimes you can make the most headway by prioritizing fun.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Jump back into cooking up whatever passion projects you’ve had sitting on the back burner lately, because this fiery lunation is asking you to take a leap of faith toward the things that make you happy, Leo. This is also a gorgeous time for romance and money manifestations, so move forward on your goals with optimism and channel this cosmic burst of inspiration into something special.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Career matters are ramping up right now, which makes it all the more important to make sure both your head and heart are in the right place in your personal life, too. If there are family bonds or other close-to-home relationships that could use some remedying, this full moon is the perfect time to make optimistic moves toward bridging the gaps between you. Clear your emotional slate of baggage so you have room to focus on your higher-minded goals.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Your aspirations are high and your emotions are running deep — and this free-spirited full moon wants you to embrace it all. This is a wonderful time to put your goals and visions into words by writing them out in a manifestation journal or finally unveiling an idea to the world that you’ve been visualizing for a while. Whatever you do, allow this spontaneous Sagittarius energy to inspire you to follow your heart.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Your energy is a valuable resource, and this full moon wants to ensure you don’t waste a drop of it on something unworthy. Embrace an abundance mindset, have faith that you can create the reality you desire, and stop pouring your resources into things that don’t have real meaning. Whether you’re looking to manifest more money or a dream lover, now’s the time to channel your power toward what you want.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Happy full moon in your sign, Sagittarius! Your highest aspirations and loftiest goals are coming into focus now, so start shifting your energy into manifestation mode and be ready to act on these opportunities as they arise. While it’s always important for you to leave room for spontaneity in your life, this can be an auspicious time to map out a route to success and create a loose agenda for your plans. A little prep can go a long way.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) As a Capricorn, you focus on getting things done and tackling the next task. But taking a break from the hustle is part of the productivity process, too. This full moon wants you to step away from your responsibilities and allow your mind to wander. What do you find yourself daydreaming about? Let your fantasies bring you a fresh burst of inspiration, and then you can go back to your daily grind with a refreshed perspective.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) You’re learning to open your heart in new ways now, paving the way for deeper connections with people and a greater awareness of your emotions as a whole. And with the full moon rising in your chart’s friendship zone, it’s the perfect time to take all that tenderness to the dancefloor and allow yourself to be inspired by some social time. If an opportunity to gather with your crew or connect with your community arises, saying yes could bring the adventure that you’re craving.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Check in on where you’re at in your career trajectory and be real about how you feel — because this free-spirited lunation is here to push you to take a leap of faith toward a more aligned path. Open up with yourself about what you want from your professional life and have faith in your ability to make it happen. Right now, the sky’s the limit, so check your imposter syndrome at the door and start making moves with confidence.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.