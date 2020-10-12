Our social lives have gone through some interesting changes through the course of 2020, and we've got another hurdle to jump when it comes to dealing with drama within our friendships, thanks to Mercury retrograde fall 2020, which happens to be the final Mercury retrograde period of the year. From October 13 through November 3, we'll have to deal with the classic cosmic clashes notorious of this planetary backspin — and with so much of our social lives taking place virtually, this transit may have an even bigger impact on our plans than usual. If you want to avoid any major meltdowns, it's helpful to have a heads-up on how Mercury retrograde fall 2020 will affect your friendships, based on your zodiac sign.

Mercury retrograde periods are known for causing issues within communication, timing and scheduling, technology, and clear thinking — which makes it easy to run into planning snags, misinterpreted texts, glitchy FaceTime connections, and potential hurt feelings when dealing with friends. Because this retrograde takes place in the fixed water sign Scorpio, don't be surprised if you (or your friends) feel unusually paranoid and jealous within relationships. This transit can activate old wounds and even reveal secrets, so it's a good time to come clean about any beneath-the-surface drama within your crew. Finally, during the last six days of the retrograde, Mercury re-enters Libra — giving us a chance to clear up communication issues within our closest friendships once and for all.

Everyone will feel the whirlwind energy of this backspin in their social lives, but it'll hit each of us a little differently. Here's how Mercury retrograde fall 2020 will affect each zodiac sign's friendships so you can make your plans accordingly.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Now's an important time to think through your most intimate circle and identify the friendships that you're avoiding and why. Is it because you haven't set proper boundaries? Or is it because you owe them something that you haven't delivered on? Any unresolved issues in these realms are likely to come up during this retrograde, so be proactive and address unspoken hurts before they grow into something harder to mend.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Things may feel tense within your closest one-on-one partnerships right now, Taurus, but approaching matters with honesty and clarity in communication is the key to overcoming those obstacles. Focus your energy on clearing up drama within the most valuable friendships in your life and less on fair-weathered friends. If you face your more difficult issues head on, you can work on building even stronger communication and come out feeling closer than ever.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's going to be difficult to manage your routine during this backspin, Gemini, as your ruling planet's retrograde is mixing up time zones and causing all sorts of plans to be canceled. This, of course, can make it tough to find time for friends. Instead of trying to micromanage your calendar, embrace a more spontaneous vibe in your social life. Call a friend on a whim to catch up, or ask someone to join a virtual yoga class with you at the last minute. No need to schedule out your life in advance right now.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might be feeling creatively stifled, Cancer, so have some fun socially and see if making some exciting new memories with friends can't help prompt some artistic inspiration. While it may be hard to pin down solid plans or avoid the occasional text miscommunication, if you commit to not taking things personally and having a playful approach to the social snags of the retrograde, you'll find valuable moments of joy, freedom, and creativity with your crew.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

If life feels overwhelming right now, seek solace by hanging out with family or your most trusted circle of friends, Leo. The retrograde has you feeling extra vulnerable, sorting through all sorts of baggage and drama from your past, so it can be helpful to spend your free time around people who know you from the inside out. While you're usually the star of the party, plan some fun nights at home to cook, bond, and take comfort in your closest friendships.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Your ruling planet Mercury may be retrograde, but you're absorbed in your social life right now anyway, Virgo. Some advice? Don't go gabbing on about every personal detail of your day to every colleague or casual pal who crosses your path. It'll easy to accidentally reveal secrets or private information during this retrograde, so protect yourself by being conscious about what you share and who you let into your inner circle.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

This retrograde is asking you to reflect on what you value — in relationships and otherwise — so spending time with beloved friends who boost your self-esteem and offer a balanced give-and-take energy in your friendships is the best way to go. Avoid those who drain your energy or encourage you to make choices that you regret (like drinking too much or overspending). While the decisions are ultimately yours, you can help yourself by choosing to spend time with uplifting people.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

With the retrograde hitting your home sign, you're feeling out of touch with your usually-intuitive ways — and you might find that your personal insecurities are affecting the relationships you hold closest. Instead of trying to bottle up your feelings, give your closest friends a chance to be there for you. Opening up can be scary, but knowing you can rely on your crew can make a huge difference in weathering this storm.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

It's OK if your usually-outgoing, life-of-the-party self isn't feeling the social scene during the majority of this retrograde, Sag. While you may eventually run into some disagreements and drama with your crew during the final week of the backspin, you'll likely spend most of this period doing some deep self-reflection solo. Reach out to your more spiritually-attuned friends who can offer a listening ear and empathize with your higher-minded journey.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might find that there's an uptick in gossip, resentment, or fights within your group of friends, so try to keep your cool and stay out of the unnecessary drama. However, don't simply turn a cold shoulder to all of it. These old wounds and unresolved issues are surfacing because they need attention and resolution, Cap. If you need to pick a bone with someone or own up to some past actions of your own, now's the time.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

If you have friends from past jobs or networking contacts who you've long forgotten to follow up with, now's a great time to circle back and link up with these old connections. Rebuilding these bonds during the retrograde can bring about new professional opportunities and rekindle worthy connections that'll help you in your career and enhance your personal life, too.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Step out of your usual routine with your crew and reconnect with faraway friends instead. Call an out-of-state friend hasn't seen you since pre-pandemic days, or schedule a Zoom date with a friend who's moved abroad. Branching out and getting some fresh perspectives in your life will help you sort through some of your changing philosophies and views of the world.