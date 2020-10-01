Another day in 2020, another cosmic mess to deal with — and yes, I'm talking about Mercury retrograde fall 2020, which begins on October 13 and last through November 3. It's the planet's final backspin of the year, but it's also likely to be the spookiest — as this retrograde will treat us to some Halloween tricks and throw off the vibes during the entire lead-up to election day 2020. The astrology of 2020 is already chaotic enough, so if you happen to be one of the zodiac signs that Mercury retrograde fall 2020 will affect most, some precautions should definitely be taken to avoid any added stress.

This particular Mercury retrograde period spends the majority of its journey in the fixed water sign Scorpio, which is an intensely emotional sign that naturally pulls our focus to the darker, more taboo, and mysterious aspects of life. That said, we're likely to respond to this round of Mercury retrograde confusion by being extra defensive in our communication, calculated in our thinking, and even a little paranoid. It'll feel like our deepest secrets and most private affairs are on the brink of exposure (and if you're not careful, they might be) — and because of that, we'll feel vulnerable. Just remember that lashing out isn't the most effective way to protect yourself from retro-drama. Instead, spend more time thinking through your actions, trying to understand the actions of others, and taking responsibility for yourself.

With a little extra awareness of what this backspin has in store (and how best to navigate it), even the zodiac signs most affected by Mercury retrograde fall 2020 will be able to survive — and maybe even thrive. Read on to find out if you're one of them and how to cope if so.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Mercury is your ruling planet, Gemini, so this backspin could hit you harder than some of the zodiac signs and make your day-to-day life feel extra hectic and messy. It'll be especially difficult for you to manage timing and stay organized — expect wrenches to be thrown into your daily routine, interrupting your flow and making it hard to focus on anything except for putting out retrograde-fueled fires. Instead of trying to get ahead of Mercury's game (and failing), surrender to it. It's a good time to prioritize your health and wellness, so instead of packing your schedule with virtual Tinder dates or tedious work projects that'll make your head spin, dedicate more time to rest, taking care of yourself, and slowly planning for the future. Simplify your routine and put anything but the most important obligations on hold.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your Virgoan desire to keep things organized is always tested during Mercury's retrograde periods — and this round is no exception. Even with your keen eye for details, it'll be easy to miss important pieces of information or misunderstand what someone's trying to say during these weeks, so slow down your racing thoughts to ensure you don't jump to false conclusions. Because of the miscommunications and general confusion that'll cloud your brain, it's also helpful to stay away from mindless gossip or badmouthing. You might say something you regret or accidentally text confidential information to the wrong person (seriously, it happens!), so stick to being upfront and saying what you mean. Secrets will have a way of slithering to the surface during this backspin, so protect yourself by staying tight-lipped.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Mercury blowing up your zodiac sign during most of its autumn retrograde could easily trigger a little bit of an identity crisis, so it'll be extra important to stay grounded and not let yourself get carried away in self-conscious, emotional thoughts. You're analyzing your self-image, but it feels confusing, as you might not fully recognize the person staring back at you in the mirror. Instead of launching into a paranoid thought-spiral over who you think you are, try to step back and acknowledge what's on the inside. You're more than an amalgamation of personality traits, Scorpio — you're a complex and ever-evolving being — so try not to spend too much time worrying about how other people perceive you. Staying true to yourself without getting overprotective of your identity, even in moments of self-doubt, is the key to surviving this retrograde in peace.