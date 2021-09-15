4 Zodiac Signs Mercury Retrograde Will Affect The Most

We’re stepping into the final Mercury retrograde of 2021, but don’t let out a sigh of relief just yet. That’s because fall’s Mercury retrograde starts wreaking havoc on September 27 in the indecisive sign of Libra, causing a commotion within our closest relationships until it goes direct on October 18. This notorious transit is known to give us three to four weeks of pure cosmic drama, miscommunication, and mishaps. The collective is in for some serious mayhem, especially when it comes to our love lives. For the zodiac signs most affected by Mercury retrograde fall 2021, this period will feel extra heavy.

Mercury is the planet that rules all things communication, mind, and tech. When direct, these areas of life are balanced. When Mercury enters its backspin, expect misunderstandings, delayed flights, and computer glitches. This time around, Mercury retrograde takes place in the cardinal air sign Libra, aka the sign of balance, partnerships, and romance — which brings lots of tension in these areas of life, but communication is the main theme of this transit.

If you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by Mercury retrograde fall 2021, you’ll want to brace yourself because things are about to get heated and not in a good way.

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21-April 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Mercury retrograde is hitting your partnerships pretty hard, Aries, so take heed of your words when it comes to communication with your significant other. Added to the mix is Chiron, the asteroid representing our deep wounds, creating an opposition aspect with Mercury. “The Mercury opposition to Chiron will be cathartic, extending lessons involving humility and the path in regaining confidence in relationships,” evolutionary astrologer Lumi Pelinku tells Bustle. Some advice? Avoid making impulsive decisions or acting from an impassioned place. Your impulsivity can hinder what you want to say, so speak from a place of empathy rather than passion.

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 21-July 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Your house of roots is being activated during Mercury retrograde, Cancer, so you might feel especially uncomfortable during this transit. “You may feel uneasy in regards to your emotional security, and old familial wounds may rise to the surface,” warns Pelinku. “The act of decluttering any heaviness you may be carrying in your heart could be therapeutic.” Straighten up your living space, rearrange furniture, and rid yourself of the tangible things in your space that keep you from trudging forward.

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Talk about a rude awakening, Libra! Mercury retrograde is making its rounds in your house of self, glaring a spotlight on some of your shadow qualities, aka your worst habits. “Don’t be surprised if you start measuring your confidence based on the approval of others,” says Pelinku. Libras crave balance and harmony, and they tend to make sacrifices in order to keep the peace with others. Trying to appease both sides of a conflict leaves room for moments of hearsay, which can easily lead to senseless gossip and drama. Use the next few weeks to reflect on how you express yourself communicatively through writing, poetry, and even your own inner dialogue.