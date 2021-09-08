When it comes to the cosmic forecast, I have some good news and not-so-good news. The latter is that Mercury retrograde fall 2021 starts on September 27, and as usual, it’s serving up three long weeks of mix-ups when it comes to communication, timing, thinking, and technology. The good news, however, is that it’s the last Mercury retrograde period of the year — so this one wraps up on October 18, we can sail through the holidays and into 2022 without any of Mercury’s antics throwing off our vibe. Knowing how Mercury retrograde fall 2021 will affect your zodiac sign will help you prepare.

Planet Mercury in astrology rules over all things mental and logistical — which is why our plans, schedules, purchases, and conversations often get messy during its tri-annual retrograde periods. This time around, Mercury is retrograding through the diplomatic and partnerships-oriented sign of Libra. Miscommunication and confusion in our love and social lives will run rampant now, so be extra courteous and clear about how you express yourself. While there’s certainly potential for drama, we can use the retrograde energy to our advantage by trying to resolve past issues in our interpersonal relationships and practicing the art of balancing different viewpoints before jumping to conclusions.

Retrogrades encourage us to slow down so we can review and reassess things in our lives. However, we mind find ourselves feeling extra impatient during the middle week of the retrograde, which is when backward-spinning Mercury aligns with zealous and impulsive planet Mars and forms a trine with expansive planet Jupiter. While these connections will energize our sluggish retrograde minds and bring us optimism about new endeavors, they could subsequently make us super stubborn about taking things slow. Instead of acting rashly on your ideas, let them simmer for a couple weeks, and seek some outside perspectives that’ll help you weigh the pros and cons. Waiting until Mercury retrograde is over to make major moves will allow you to do so with much more clarity.

Read on for your Mercury retrograde fall 2021 horoscopes.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

With Mercury retrograding through the partnerships sector of your chart over the coming weeks, Aries, it’s important to spend some extra time thinking about how your words and actions affect your loved ones. Unresolved relationship issues are likely to surface now, which means speaking your truth is a must — but doing so compassionately instead of harshly will help you avoid unnecessary drama and keep the peace.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your routine is getting turned upside during this retrograde, Taurus, so try to adjust your expectations and give yourself some leeway when it comes to being productive. That said, embracing these schedule-related shake-ups instead of resisting them might be a blessing in disguise — as it’ll give you a chance to review what’s working for you versus what’s sucking up your valuable time and energy.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your multi-tasking mind might feel sluggish during this backspin, Gemini — which means you may have to press pause on your passion projects. However, you can use this break to rediscover past sources of inspiration. Speaking of the past, watch out for exes coming out of of the retrograde woodwork and asking for a second chance! Only dive back in if you truly feel a spark.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your emotions might feel a little funky under this retrograde, Cancer, and it could throw you off your groove at home and make you feel like you can’t relax. Offset this by making an effort to be straightforward with your roommates or family members and asking for the support you need. Passive aggressive interactions will only exacerbate the tension.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Apologize for the inevitable delays in advance, Leo, because this retrograde might feel like a logistical mess. Expect day-to-day communication to get confusing, your inbox to be overflowing, and getting from place to take twice as long as usual. While you may be tempted to rush through your to-do lists, slowing down to think will actually enable you to go about your business more efficiently and get things done faster.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This retrograde is affecting the financial sector of your chart, Virgo, so avoid making any major purchases now — as you may find out later on that the investment isn’t what you thought it was. But while shopping sprees aren’t advised, now’s a great time to review your recent spending habits and make an effort to balance your bank account.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

With Mercury retrograding through your sign, Libra, you might find that it’s harder to express yourself without feeling like you’re stepping on toes or misrepresenting your viewpoints. But overthinking how you’re presenting yourself will only make you more self-conscious, so call on your natural sense of charm and diplomacy to help you navigate any social snafus with grace.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re naturally in touch with your sensitive spiritual side, Scorpio. But during this retrograde, you might find it hard to access that strong sense of intuition or understand what your subconscious is trying to communicate with you. Try writing down your dreams or journaling through your confusion so that you can reflect on your feelings later, once time has given you some perspective.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It might be hard not to give into gossip over the next few weeks, Sag, but give it your best shot. This retrograde is rolling through the social sector of your chart, so if you’re not careful, you could find yourself in the middle of some messy group dynamics and friendship drama. Instead of stirring the pot, channel your energy toward playing mediator and promoting some calm within your crew.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This retrograde is storming through your work life, Cap, so it’s a good time to pause and assess where things stand in your career instead of trying to charge forward on new endeavors. Errors are more likely to be overlooked during this retrograde, too, so take extra time to review your professional projects before submitting them and put off any binding contracts until the backspin has run its course.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Mercury retrograde has a tendency to throw a wrench in our travel plans, Aqua — so while you may be dreaming of a faraway vacation, this isn’t the best time to take or plan a big trip. Instead of risking transportation issues and unexpected delays, explore your interests in a more close-to-home way. Revisiting an interesting book on your shelf or reaching out to an old friend can scratch your itch for adventure in a more retrograde-friendly way.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

As a Pisces, it’s often hard to see boundaries clearly — but during this retrograde, it’ll be even more difficult to make sense of where things stand in relationships. That said, now isn’t a great time to get deeply involved with anyone, whether through a financial agreement or an emotional connection. Keep your business to yourself until the retrograde clears.