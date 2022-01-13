You’ve heard right: Mercury is about to be retrograde again, commencing its usual whirlwind of celestial drama. Jan.14 initiates the first of four retrograde periods that are due in 2022, and you can count on this transit to be a little bumpy. With Mercury backpedaling in both rebellious Aquarius and sensible Capricorn, expect vibes to take on the pressure in all things related to friendships, career, and your public image. While some zodiac signs may encounter extra confusion and mishandlings, the zodiac signs least affected by the Mercury retrograde winter 2022 will see it as an ideal opportunity to look inward for healing and indulge in proper self-care.
Mercury is the ruler of all things communication, travel, and the mind. When this planet is direct, it mainstays its regulated habits and keeps schedules and exchanges running smoothly. When Mercury goes retrograde, it tosses up these daily essentials, adds delays, and leaves plenty of room for misunderstandings. While some zodiac signs will grapple with conflicts in the workplace during Mercury’s next backspin, others will get to enjoy the next retrograde period as a time to do inner work and spiritual housekeeping.
Will you be one of the lucky few who will catch a break during the Mercurial drama? Continue on to find out if you’re one of the zodiac signs least affected by the Mercury retrograde winter 2022.