You’ve heard right: Mercury is about to be retrograde again, commencing its usual whirlwind of celestial drama. Jan.14 initiates the first of four retrograde periods that are due in 2022, and you can count on this transit to be a little bumpy. With Mercury backpedaling in both rebellious Aquarius and sensible Capricorn, expect vibes to take on the pressure in all things related to friendships, career, and your public image. While some zodiac signs may encounter extra confusion and mishandlings, the zodiac signs least affected by the Mercury retrograde winter 2022 will see it as an ideal opportunity to look inward for healing and indulge in proper self-care.

Mercury is the ruler of all things communication, travel, and the mind. When this planet is direct, it mainstays its regulated habits and keeps schedules and exchanges running smoothly. When Mercury goes retrograde, it tosses up these daily essentials, adds delays, and leaves plenty of room for misunderstandings. While some zodiac signs will grapple with conflicts in the workplace during Mercury’s next backspin, others will get to enjoy the next retrograde period as a time to do inner work and spiritual housekeeping.

Will you be one of the lucky few who will catch a break during the Mercurial drama? Continue on to find out if you’re one of the zodiac signs least affected by the Mercury retrograde winter 2022.

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 21 - July 22) How the Mercury retrograde winter 2022 affects Cancer zodiac signs Mercury retrograde is giving you space to be with yourself and take stock of your life, Cancer. Your seventh house of partnerships is being fired up, giving you a chance to take time to reflect on your needs and allow it to take you to a place of catharsis, as this transit makes its way in your house of transformation, letting you release what you need for good. “Take a seat, Cancer. You can relax and use this period to catch up on some much-needed rest. This is a great time for self-care practices that help you feel connected and at ease with yourself,” Lauren Donelson, an astrologer and therapist, tells Bustle.

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Sagittarius, while this transit is firing up your house of communication, you’ll see it as an opportunity to learn a new skill or create something extraordinary. This could be supercharged with your second house of finances and security being hit by Mercury’s backspin, so remember to be mindful of your spending and create boundaries between work and self-care. “You may be feeling more adventurous than usual, Sagittarius. Even if you can't travel, you can use this period to expand your horizons. Visit a new neighborhood or café. Read up on philosophy or history to broaden your perspective,” Donelson says.