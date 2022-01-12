Astrology
The Next Mercury Retrograde Will Affect These Signs The Most
Expect both your work life and friendships to enter the fray.
As if the theatrics of Venus retrograde wasn’t enough, Mercury retrograde is here again, kicking 2022 off with its first of four backspins this year. Between Jan. 14 and Feb. 3, you can expect this troublesome transit to send the collective into a frenzy of misunderstandings and shake-ups at every turn. What’s more Mercury will be spending half of its retrograde period in unpredictable Aquarius, the zodiac sign prone to shock value and radical change — so expect these shifts to be reflected in your personal friendships and society more broadly. From there, this transit will move into industrial Capricorn, making way for mishaps in the workplace. Needless to say, for those zodiac signs most affected by the Mercury retrograde winter 2022, being extra cautious in areas of friendship and work is key to surviving Mercury’s backspin.
Mercury is the planet that keeps communication, travel plans, and technology in check, being the planet that rules over master communicator Gemini and detail-driven Virgo. Miscommunications can happen at any time, but when Mercury is direct, going through the daily motions feel innate. On the flip side, when Mercury is retrograde, it marks a period when things often go amiss — think scheduling conflicts, sleeping through your alarms, or missing your flights. The zodiac signs that will be hit the hardest by Mercury retrograde, though, will face tough self-evaluation as well as grapple with increased pressure at work.
Curious to know if you’ll face the brunt of Mercurial mayhem? Keep reading to find out if you’re one of the few zodiac signs who will be most affected by the Mercury retrograde winter 2022.