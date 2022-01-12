As if the theatrics of Venus retrograde wasn’t enough, Mercury retrograde is here again, kicking 2022 off with its first of four backspins this year. Between Jan. 14 and Feb. 3, you can expect this troublesome transit to send the collective into a frenzy of misunderstandings and shake-ups at every turn. What’s more Mercury will be spending half of its retrograde period in unpredictable Aquarius, the zodiac sign prone to shock value and radical change — so expect these shifts to be reflected in your personal friendships and society more broadly. From there, this transit will move into industrial Capricorn, making way for mishaps in the workplace. Needless to say, for those zodiac signs most affected by the Mercury retrograde winter 2022, being extra cautious in areas of friendship and work is key to surviving Mercury’s backspin.

Mercury is the planet that keeps communication, travel plans, and technology in check, being the planet that rules over master communicator Gemini and detail-driven Virgo. Miscommunications can happen at any time, but when Mercury is direct, going through the daily motions feel innate. On the flip side, when Mercury is retrograde, it marks a period when things often go amiss — think scheduling conflicts, sleeping through your alarms, or missing your flights. The zodiac signs that will be hit the hardest by Mercury retrograde, though, will face tough self-evaluation as well as grapple with increased pressure at work.

Curious to know if you’ll face the brunt of Mercurial mayhem? Keep reading to find out if you’re one of the few zodiac signs who will be most affected by the Mercury retrograde winter 2022.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20 - May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As the zodiac sign ruled by the house of finances and money, you can expect tension to rise in the workplace especially. Mercury retrograde breaches your house of career as well as your house of philosophy, challenging you to decide whether your public image or career is in alignment with your personal beliefs. “Things are shaking up for you, Taurus,” says Lauren Donelson, a therapist and astrologer. “You love the status quo, and this Mercury retrograde is making a trine to Uranus, the planet of disruption. Expect the unexpected. These two planets are bringing major shifts and changes into your life right now, so hold on tight.”

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Mercury retrograde is hitting your house of identity and your securities, Capricorn, so plan for this to be a time for diligent self-reflection. If you don’t feel safe in your environment or feel coerced by life to overperform, it’s best to take a step back and identify those pesky problems that have been slowly swelling up to the surface. “Get really clear on who and what is important to you, Capricorn. Your values have already been under the microscope, and this Mercury retrograde is adding another layer of pressure. Check in with how you're communicating with your loved ones during this time,” says Donelson.