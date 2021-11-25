If you’ve leaned on astrology to guide you through an eclipse, for example, you may be aware of how much we’re influenced by the cosmos. When it comes to how the stars impact you individually, your birth chart can tell you a lot about everything from your tendency to play defense in an argument, or to keep your guard up at all times (hi, Scorpio). If you consider yourself an Annalise Keating type and won’t rest until you’ve made your case, then you can probably relate to the most defensive zodiac signs.

How can the stars tell us which zodiac sign is more defensive than others? Each of the planets in your birth chart possess a certain energy, which is also impacted by the zodiac sign the planet is stationed in. Your Mars sign is responsible for your courage and aggression, so it can tell you a lot about how defensive you are. If you have a fixed sign (Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius) stationed in Mars, for example, chances are you stand your ground and won’t shy away from standing up for your friends or speaking your feelings.

While most zodiac signs (and, you know, people) will defend what’s theirs, there are a few you’d want on the front lines in battle. That’s because for these signs, being vigilant is second nature. Read on to learn if you check out as one of the most defensive zodiac signs.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20 - May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Taureans can get possessive with their valuables and seem to always be prepared to defend their securities, which might be because they’re ruled by the second house of possessions. “As the slowest moving zodiac sign — with a Fixed modality and Earth element — Taurus struggles with change more than any other zodiac sign,” Kyle Thomas, pop culture astrologer for the New York Post and Page Six, tells Bustle. “This can lead them to become quite defensive when their plans, ideas, and actions are challenged.”

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 21 - July 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle A Cancer’s defenses aren’t always obvious or direct, which can make their reactions sting that much more — especially when it comes to their home and families. “Ruled by the Moon and symbolized by the crab, Cancers are known to be one of the most defensive zodiac signs. When threatened or upset, they retreat to their shell rather than facing a conflict head-on. Like a crab, Cancers approach confrontation from the side, leading them to be quite passive-aggressive,” explains Thomas.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle If there’s one thing a Scorpio will defend at all costs, it’s their emotions — and they’ve got the poisonous stingers to prove it. “As Fixed Water, Scorpios are the masters of passive-aggression,” Thomas says. “They also have an innate defensiveness to them, as they do not like change and refuse to be treated with disrespect. Their strength and pride come from both Mars and Pluto, which give them fiery confidence and passion to dominate. Yet, when they are confronted from the outside with feedback or criticism, Scorpios will strike with a fury to defend themselves.”