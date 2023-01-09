4 Most Effortlessly Cool Zodiac Signs

We all know someone who exudes total coolness. They might be able to nab reservations at the hottest new restaurants, casually dabble in salsa dancing and skydiving, or know how to keep calm during moments of pure chaos. No matter how you define it, astrology makes a great case for whether someone passes the vibe check without even trying. Depending on some elements of your birth chart, you might be one of the most effortlessly cool zodiac signs.

Your sun sign sums up your outward personality, so it’s an important way to discern your level of chill. But the qualities of your rising sign can also play a role. It broadcasts the energy you put into the world, including your tendency to start to trends or disregard expectations in order to be yourself. If you’re not easily fazed by inconvenience, you can probably thank your Mars sign, which rules over aggression and impulses.

Keep reading to find out if you rank as one of the most effortlessly cool zodiac signs.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21 - June 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Geminis are social butterflies and can strike up deep conversations with anyone. The quick-witted air sign can hold their composure through anything. Well-liked and not easily ruffled, Geminis know how to keep their cool. Astrologer Tamerri Ater says their dual nature allows them to easily fit in wherever they go.“In modern astrology, Gemini is connected to the third house of our neighborhood, so many of them are locally known in their communities,” Tamerri Ater, astrologer and founder of Gift of the Nile Wellness, tells Bustle.

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Level-headed Libras are relationship-oriented and tend to keep a solid rapport with others. They can make (and keep) friends in high places. Their social calendars are packed, and if you’re lucky, they’ll offer you a plus-one. It’s their charm, Ater explains, that makes them so likable. “Their need for balance gives them the ability to be impartial and see both sides of any situation, which fuels their reputation for diplomacy,” she explains.

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Sagittarius makes everything they do look cool — whether it’s jet-setting across the world or learning a new language. These bright fire signs can hype up any party. They’re unapologetically themselves, even if that means going against the grain. “Jupiter gives Sagittarius a nomad vibe and the ability to embrace other cultures,” explains Ater. “The connection with the ninth house in modern astrology is where the love for travel comes to play for many of them, giving them a knack for picking up different trends and styles from far-away places.”

Pisces Zodiac Signs (Feb. 19 - March 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle If you can reach a Pisces from all the way in the clouds, you can attest to how easy-going and influential they are. Sure, their innovative ideas and big dreams empower others, and they can confidently own their vulnerable and spiritual sides. Pisces are naturally cool. “They’re a water sign, which gives many of them a bohemian or eclectic style that changes based on how they feel,” Ater says.

Source:

Tamerri Ater, astrologer