These 4 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Feisty

There’s something reassuring about the way astrology gives us celestial insight into our inner motives, desires, and quirky traits. Lucky for us, we don’t have to know the super meticulous details to understand how the stars affect us. Knowing your sun sign can reveal why you have a reputation for being gutsy and aggressive in your own right. If you’re the type to speak your mind despite rocking the boat, then it’s very likely you’re one of the most feisty zodiac signs.
“Those born with the element of fire are known to be passionate, bold, creative, and straightforward,” MaKayla McRae, an astrologist also known as TheStarryEyedMystic, tells Bustle. “They often feel that there's no need to filter their authentic feelings and reactions, which consequently gets mixed reactions.” This is especially true if your Mercury placement falls under a fire sign since Mercury rules your communication — and let’s face it, the feistiest folks are loud and proud (and they aren’t sorry about it).
Do you tend to stir up a bit of conflict wherever you go or are quick to squabble? If so, there’s a chance you’re one of the most feisty zodiac signs. Read on to see if you top the list — but please, don’t take it personally!