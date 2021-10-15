These 4 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Feisty

There’s something reassuring about the way astrology gives us celestial insight into our inner motives, desires, and quirky traits. Lucky for us, we don’t have to know the super meticulous details to understand how the stars affect us. Knowing your sun sign can reveal why you have a reputation for being gutsy and aggressive in your own right. If you’re the type to speak your mind despite rocking the boat, then it’s very likely you’re one of the most feisty zodiac signs.

Your birth chart is like a cheat sheet of all of your traits and motivations. Each planet represents a different area of life, like Venus representing your language of love. Let’s say your Venus sign is stationed in the dreamy sign of Pisces — you likely daydream of love all day long. But to know whether you’re prone to being quarrelsome, you can look to the element of your zodiac sign.

“Those born with the element of fire are known to be passionate, bold, creative, and straightforward,” MaKayla McRae, an astrologist also known as TheStarryEyedMystic, tells Bustle. “They often feel that there's no need to filter their authentic feelings and reactions, which consequently gets mixed reactions.” This is especially true if your Mercury placement falls under a fire sign since Mercury rules your communication — and let’s face it, the feistiest folks are loud and proud (and they aren’t sorry about it).

Do you tend to stir up a bit of conflict wherever you go or are quick to squabble? If so, there’s a chance you’re one of the most feisty zodiac signs. Read on to see if you top the list — but please, don’t take it personally!

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21-April 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Aries, you’re the captain of the ship, so you have no problem with rocking the boat. “Not only does Aries have a fiery kick from their Mars' influence, but Aries is also a fire sign. Fire energy is bold, unapologetic, and straightforward with their thoughts and feelings,” says McRae. You don’t back down when it comes to standing up for yourself and you have the stamina to keep a quarrel going for days if you really wanted to.

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 23-Aug. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle When it comes to standing your ground, you don’t cower, Leo. Your ruling planet is the sun, after all, and you don’t take it lightly when someone condescends to you or steals your spotlight. “Leos know what they bring to the table, and aren’t afraid to be written off as ‘dramatic’ or ‘bossy’ as they often are,” says McRae. “Not to mention, Leo is a fire sign — fire energy is passionate, warm, and straightforward.” You’re also part of the fixed sign group, so if you feel an inch of passive-aggressiveness, you bite back, and stubbornly so.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle It’s probably not a good idea to underestimate the feisty power of a Scorpio. Sure, you’re the polar opposite of a fire sign, but being a dignified water sign has its moments. In fact, in ancient astrology, you’re ruled by the assertive and feisty Mars. “Scorpio prefers to channel their passion more subtly. They have to keep up their mysterious water sign persona while also staying true to their aggressive Mars' ruled ways, making them more witty than reactive in their feistiness,” says McRae.