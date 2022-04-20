Your astrological birth chart is an in-depth analysis of your distinct traits, like whether you’re emotionally unavailable (hi, Aquarius) or the type to get teary-eyed at every rom-com you’ve ever seen. Whether you absorb the emotions of others or take everything to heart, it’s probably because you’re one of the most highly sensitive zodiac signs.

Although your sun sign, which represents your core identity, is a solid indication of how sensitive you are, your moon sign rules your emotions, so it’s a great way to discern whether you’re one of the more feeling of the bunch. “The moon represents our subconscious reactions, while the sun represents our conscious reactions,” TikTok astrologer Astrodim tells Bustle.

If you want to dig deeper, you can also look at your first and fourth house placements. “The first house, also known as your ascendant, represents the self, so if a sensitive sign rules this part of your chart you are prone to embody the sensitivity of the signs,” says Astrodim. Your fourth house of home is associated with sentimental value and family. “One of the most important elements of your fourth house is your emotions, so a sensitive sign ruling this house can show someone with emotional vulnerability,” Astrodim adds.

What’s more, the element of the signs in these placements can give you a hint as to your emotional sensitivity. “The three water signs are all inherently sensitive, because the element of water indicates how we feel, process, and heal through emotional matters,” astrologer Ryan Marquardt tells Bustle. Odds are, if you have a water sign in any of the aforementioned astrological placements, you’re probably feeling all of the feelings, all of the time.

If you lean more on the tender side of the emotional spectrum, your birth chart may have an answer for that. Keep reading to see if yours is one of the most highly sensitive zodiac signs.

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 21 - July 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As a natural empath, you’re tactful and deeply connected to your emotions, Cancer, making you extremely conscious of the feelings of those around you. Cancer is not only a moon-ruled water sign, it’s also ruled by the fourth house of home and family. Being sentimental is sort of the crab’s baseline. “Cancer's evolutionary purpose is to feel as much as it possibly can, so most Cancers live a life that feels like an emotional rollercoaster. Hypersensitive Cancers grab onto one specific emotion at a time and wade it in like a pool,” explains Marquardt. “Ruled by the Moon, which is the fastest moving planet in the birth chart, Cancer experiences sudden shifts in emotions.”

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As an analytical earth sign, you’re not exactly known for your emotional nature, Virgo. But you’re ruled by the sixth house of service, which makes you a huge altruist who cares deeply about others — and you take it personally when people don’t feel the same. Plus, you can be hard on yourself and others, which can change your vibe pretty swiftly. “As a mutable earth sign, Virgos experience a range of emotions, and those emotions tend to give them physical sensations. Virgos need to intellectualize their emotions and make logical sense out of what they feel, otherwise, the unprocessed feelings can store in their body and have a negative impact,” says Marquardt. But your sensitivity is based more on logic than your emotions. “Virgos pay close attention to the details of any situation, so they always know when something feels off, and it unsettles them to the core until they can fix whatever is wrong.”

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle You like to play coy when it comes to your emotions, Scorpio, but behind your venomous stinger and razor-sharp pincers, you’re incredibly sensitive. As a water sign, you’re a deep feeler — even if you prefer to hide it. You’re ruled by Pluto, the planet that governs death and transformations, and carrying those heavy elements can be emotionally taxing. “Scorpio is a fixed water sign, which means it's the only water sign that puts its feelings in a box. But no matter how much Scorpio tries to contain their feelings, they'll end up feeling them somehow,” says Marquardt. “Sensitivities appear controlled on the surface to everyone else, but what's going on underneath is a totally different story. Scorpio needs to be aware of [their] emotional triggers because unconscious fears and unprocessed feelings can be provoked at any given moment.”