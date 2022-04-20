Your astrological birth chart is an in-depth analysis of your distinct traits, like whether you’re emotionally unavailable (hi, Aquarius) or the type to get teary-eyed at every rom-com you’ve ever seen. Whether you absorb the emotions of others or take everything to heart, it’s probably because you’re one of the most highly sensitive zodiac signs.
Although your sun sign, which represents your core identity, is a solid indication of how sensitive you are, your moon sign rules your emotions, so it’s a great way to discern whether you’re one of the more feeling of the bunch. “The moon represents our subconscious reactions, while the sun represents our conscious reactions,” TikTok astrologer Astrodim tells Bustle.
If you want to dig deeper, you can also look at your first and fourth house placements. “The first house, also known as your ascendant, represents the self, so if a sensitive sign rules this part of your chart you are prone to embody the sensitivity of the signs,” says Astrodim. Your fourth house of home is associated with sentimental value and family. “One of the most important elements of your fourth house is your emotions, so a sensitive sign ruling this house can show someone with emotional vulnerability,” Astrodim adds.
What’s more, the element of the signs in these placements can give you a hint as to your emotional sensitivity. “The three water signs are all inherently sensitive, because the element of water indicates how we feel, process, and heal through emotional matters,” astrologer Ryan Marquardt tells Bustle. Odds are, if you have a water sign in any of the aforementioned astrological placements, you’re probably feeling all of the feelings, all of the time.
If you lean more on the tender side of the emotional spectrum, your birth chart may have an answer for that. Keep reading to see if yours is one of the most highly sensitive zodiac signs.